Latest Update IPL 2022 Points Table After GT vs MI: Mumbai Tenth Despite Win, Gujarat Still Retain Top Spot

Mumbai Indians pulled off a surprise as they downed table-toppers Gujarat Titans by 5 runs in the Indian Premier League.

Ishan Kishan found his old form as he scored 45 off 29 deliveries, supported by skipper Rohit Sharma who scored 43 runs off his willow. The opening pair put up a partnership of 73 runs before Sharma fell prey to Rashid Khan.

But it was Tim David’s blinder of the innings that was the talking point of the first innings. David’s unbeaten 44 off just 21 balls helped Mumbai Indians set a target of 178 for the newcomers.

Rashid Khan was GT’s top wicket-taker on the evening with 2 wickets, while Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan and Lockie Ferguson all ended the game with one wicket each.

Gujarat seemed to be in control of the game as both their openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill smashed half-centuries and put up a 103 run stand for the first wicket.

However, MI produced a tight bowling performance to restrict GT to a score of 172 for five and thus winning by 5 runs.

MI’s Murugan Ashwin got two wickets to his name and Kieron Pollard picked up a wicket for himself.

IPL 2022 Points Table Update:

Despite the win, Mumbai Indians still remain in the last position with 4 points, two points behind closest competitor Chennai Super Kings who have 6 points from 10 games.

At the other end of the table, Gujarat Titans still hold the top position with their 16 points from 11 games, followed by fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants who sit second in the table with 14 points having played a game less than GT.

Rajasthan Royals sit third with 12 points, level on points with Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have played one game more than RR.

Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings occupy the fifth, sixth and seventh positions respectively, all tied on 10 points in as many games.

Kolkata Knight Riders have 8 points from their 10 games and are 8th in the standings.

Orange Cap:

RR’s Jos Buttler heads the contest for the orange cap with his 588 runs, followed by LSG captain KL Rahul at number two with 451 runs.

Punjab’s Shikhar Dhawan holds the on to the third place in the standings with a total of 369 runs scored this season.

DC’s David Warner climbed to fourth on the list, on par with Dhawan on runs.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya rounds off the top 5 run-scorers list with his 333 runs from 10 games.

Purple Cap:

RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal stays top of the wicket-takers list with his 19 dismissals so far this season.

DC’s Kuldeep Yadav, with his 18 wickets, occupies the second spot on the table.

Followed closely by PBKS’s Kagiso Rabada and SRH pacer T Natarajan, who have 17 wickets apiece, occupy the 3rd and 4th positions in the rankings.

RCB bowler Wanindu Hasaranga’s 16 wickets place him fifth on the list of bowlers with the most number of wickets in this campaign.

