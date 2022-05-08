Lucknow Super Giants reached the summit of the Indian Premier League points table as a result of their win against struggling Kolkata Knight Riders by a huge margin of 75 runs.

Quinton de Kock lead from the front with his 29 ball half-century, and Deepak Hooda’s 41 run knock off 27 deliveries helped LSG to a total of 176 runs.

Lucknow’s innings was also aided by Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis who put up 25 and 28 runs after the cheap dismissal of in-form skipper KL Rahul who couldn’t get off the mark today.

KKR’s Andre Russell picked up 2 wickets, while Shivam Mavi, Sunil Naraine and Tim Southee ended the innings with one wicket apiece.

Batting second, KKR’s top order let them down as Andre Russell was the pick of the batsmen too for the outfit from Kolkata as he scored 45 runs off just 19 balls. The only support for Russell came from Sunil Naraine who contributed with 22 runs.

LSG’s Avesh Khan and Jason Holder picked up 3 scalps each as Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera and Ravi Bishnoi ended the night with a wicket each.

IPL 2022 Points Table Update:

LSG reached the top of the table with 16 points from 11 games. Second-placed Gujarat Titans also have 16 points but have dropped down the order due to their inferior net run rate in comparison to the table toppers.

Rajasthan Royals sit third with 14 points, ahead of fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore who have 12 points from 11 games.

Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings occupy the fifth, sixth and seventh positions respectively, all tied on 10 points.

Kolkata Knight Riders have 8 points from 11 games and are 8th in the standings.

Chennai Super Kings are ninth on the table and have 6 points in their kitty this season, followed by last-placed Mumbai Indians who have earned just 4 points in this edition of the IPL.

Orange Cap:

RR’s English opener Jos Buttler leads the contest for the orange cap with 618 runs, followed by LSG skipper KL Rahul at number two with 451 runs, despite his cheap dismissal.

Punjab’s Shikhar Dhawan stands third in the standings with a total of 381 runs scored this season.

DC’s David Warner climbed to fourth on the list with 356 runs from his willow this season.

Quinton de Kock rounds off the top 5 run-getters list this season with his 344 runs for LSG.

Purple Cap:

RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal stays top of the wicket-takers list with 22 wickets in this edition of the IPL.

DC’s Kuldeep Yadav, with his 18 wickets, occupies the second spot on the table.

PBKS’ pacer Kagiso Rabada has managed to pick up 18 wickets as well and stands third in the table.

SRH seamer T Natarajan, who has 17 wickets, occupies the 4th position in the rankings.

RCB bowler Wanindu Hasaranga’s 16 dismissals place him fifth on the list of bowlers with the most number of wickets in this campaign.

