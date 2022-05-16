Latest Update IPL 2022 Points Table After LSG vs RR: Rajasthan Go Second; Lucknow Drop to Third

Rajasthan Royals got the better of Lucknow Super Giants as they beat them for the second time in IPL 2022 to further improve their chances of making it to the playoffs.

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 41 runs and then captain Sanju Samson hit 31 before Devdutt Padikkal smashed 39 off 18 deliveries to help them to what proved to be a winning total of 178 for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs.

LSG legspinner Ravi Bishnoi picked up two scalps while Avesh Khan, Jason Holder and Ayush Badoni got a wicket each.

Deepak Hooda’s fighting 59 runs off 39 deliveries and Krunal Pandya’s 25 run contributions went in vain as LSG finished with 154/8 in 20 overs.

RR’s bowlers Trent Boult, Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna were responsible for two dismissals each while Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin got a wicket each.

Points Table Update

The victory resulted in exchange of spots as RR replaced LSG at the second spot in the standings. Super Giants dropped down a position to third spot.

Both teams have 16 points each in their kitty and only separated by net run-rate.

Gujarat Titans lead the pack with 20 points from 13 games and have already booked their place in the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are placed fourth on the list with 14 points coming from their 13 games.

Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings occupy the fifth, sixth and seventh positions respectively. All three teams have 12 points each and are arranged in accordance with their relative NRRs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have 10 points from 12 games, sit eighth on the table followed by Chennai Super Kings with 8 points from 13 games.

Mumbai Indians occupy the tenth and last spot on the table.

Orange Cap Update

RR’s English batter Jos Buttler continues to head the race for the orange cap with 627 runs, followed by LSG captain KL Rahul who has 469 runs to his name.

DC’s David Warner stands third on the top-scorers list with 427 runs.

Deepak Hooda of LSG climbed to fourth in the run-getters ranking with 406 runs thanks to his half-century against RR.

GT opener Shubman Gill completes the top-five with 402 runs so far.

Purple Cap Update

RR spinner Chahal reclaimed the top spot for wicket-takers as he moved to 24 wickets for the season.

RCB’s Wanindu Hasaranga has slipped to the second spot on the list with 23 scalps so far.

Punjab seamer Kagiso Rabada has 21 dismissals and stands third on the table.

GT pacer Mohammed Shami moved to fourth on the list with his 18 wickets, while RCB fast bowler Harshal Patel, who also has 18 scalps, dropped a place down.

