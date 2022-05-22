Latest Update IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs DC: Mumbai Knock Delhi Out of Playoff Race; Bangalore Qualify

Mumbai Indians did Royal Challengers Bangalore a massive favour as they beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets with as many balls to spare in the Indian Premier League.

Rovman Powell’s 43 runs off 34 deliveries aided by Rishabh Pant’s 34 run knock and Prithvi Shaw’s 24 propelled DC to a total of 159 for the loss of 7 wickets.

MI’s bowling attack was led by Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up 3 wickets on the day. Ramandeep Singh got a couple of wickets to his name while Daniel Sams and Mayank Markande scalped one batsman each.

In reply, Mumbai’s Ishan Kishan headed the run chase as his 48 runs were supported by Dewald Bravis and Tim David’s scores of 37 runs and 34 runs ensured that MI got over the line.

DC bowlers Anrich Nortje and Shardul Thakur were responsible for 2 dismissals apiece while Kuldeep Yadav picked up the other wicket.

Points Table:

The victory did not do much for Mumbai Indians who still remain at the bottom of the table, level on points with ninth-placed Chennai Super Kings, but below par on net run rate.

However, the loss proved catastrophic for fifth-placed Delhi Capitals who are now out of the contention for a playoff berth.

Gujarat Titans lead the pack with 20 points from 14 games, followed by Rajasthan Royals (2nd) and Lucknow Super Giants (3rd) on 18 points each.

Fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore benefited from DC’s loss as they confirmed qualification with 16 points.

Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad occupy the sixth, seventh and eighth positions respectively, all tied on 12 points.

Orange Cap:

RR opener Jos Buttler leads the race for the orange cap with 629 runs this season. LSG skipper KL Rahul is second on the list having scored 537 runs.

LSG teammate Quinton de Kock comes in third with 502 runs to his name.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis stands fourth in the rankings with 433 runs.

David Warner of DC polishes off the top 5 run-getters list with 432 runs.

Purple Cap:

RR bowler Yuzvendra Chahal sits atop the wicket-takers rankings with 26 wickets this season.

He is followed closely by RCB’s Wanindu Hasaranga who has 24 dismissals to his name.

Punjab seamer Kagiso Rabada has scalped 22 wickets and stands third.

Kuldeep Yadav of DC, who has been responsible for 21 dismissals comes in fourth. SRH’s Umran Malik, who has also claimed 21 wickets completes the top 5 bowlers list.

