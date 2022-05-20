Latest Update IPL 2022 Points Table After RCB vs GT: Bangalore Go 4th; Gujarat Still Top Despite Loss

Royal Challengers Bangalore got a statement victory against table-toppers Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets in the Indian Premier League.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

GT skipper Hardik Pandya’s 62 run knock was supported by David Miller’s 34 and Wriddhiman Saha’s 31 run innings’ helped Gujarat put up a total of 168 for the loss of 5 wickets.

RCB bowler Josh Hazelwood got two wickets while Wanindu Hasaranga and Glenn Maxwell were responsible for a dismissal each.

Bangalore’s opening pair of Virat Kholi and Faf Du Plessis scored 73 runs off 54 deliveries and 44 off 38 deliveries respectively before Glenn Maxwell’s attacking 40 run knock ensured that Bangalore walked home with all points on offer.

Advertisement

Rashid Khan was the only GT bowler to pick up wickets on the night as he scalped both the openers.

Points Table:

The win lifts RCB to 4th place, on par with Rajasthan Royals (3rd) on points but, behind on net run rate.

Despite the loss, GT remain top of the table with 20 points followed by Lucknow Super Giants on 18 points. Both teams have sealed their playoff berths.

Delhi Capitals are placed fifth on the table with 14 points from 13 games.

Kolkata Knight Riders (6th), Punjab Kings (7th) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (8th) are all tied on 12 points and are separated by run rate.

Chennai Super Kings stand ninth on the table with 8 points from 13 games, while last-placed Mumbai Indians complete the standings with 6 points.

Orange Cap:

Advertisement

RR opener Jos Buttler still leads the race for the orange cap with his 627. LSG skipper KL Rahul is mounting an attempt to catch up to Buttler having scored 537 runs this season.

LSG teammate Quinton de Kock comes in third with 502 runs to his name.

Faf du Plessis climbed to fourth in the ranking thanks to his innings against Gujarat Titans on the night.

David Warner of DC completes the top 5 list with 427 runs.

Purple Cap:

Advertisement

RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga climbed to the top of the wicket-takers rankings with 24 wickets from 14 matches.

RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal comes in second with as many wickets as Hasaranga having played one game less. The two bowlers are separated by their economies.

Punjab seamer Kagiso Rabada has 22 dismissals and stands third on the table.

SRH pacer Umran Malik has 21 wickets this season and finds himself in fourth place in the rankings.

DC left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has claimed 20 wickets this season and is placed fifth on the list of wicket-takers.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here