Latest Update IPL 2022 Points Table After RCB vs PBKS: Punjab Jump to Sixth Spot, Bangalore Static at Fourth

Punjab Kings added two points to their kitty after outplaying Royal Challengers Bangalore in all departments in an IPL 2022 clash at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday night. PBKS batters Johnny Bairstow’s (66 off 29) and Liam Livingstone (70 off 42) put in starring performances as PBKS put up a total of 209 for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

RCB pacer Harshal Patel took four wickets and spinner Wandindu Hasaranga chipped in with a couple of wickets. Shahbaz Ahmed and Glenn Maxwell picked up a scalp each.

Chasing the mammoth total, Bangalore’s top scorer was Maxwell with his 35 run contribution. Virat Kohli who has been rather out of form this tournament added 20 runs to RCB’s total, while Rajat Patidar came up with a 25 run knock.

Advertisement

However, RCB’s efforts weren’t enough as the team ultimately fell short as they managed just 155/9 in 20 overs.

Once again, Kagiso Rabada was the bowler with the highest number of wickets in the PBKS bowling unit with three wickets in the evening. Rishi Dhawan and Rahul Chahar picked up 2 wickets apiece, while Harpreet Brar and Arshdeep Singh ended the game with a wicket each.

Points Table Update

The victory lifted Punjab to the sixth spot in the standings with 12 points from as many games. They are now level on points with fifth-placed Delhi Capitals, who also have 12 points from 12 games.

Royal Challengers stay fourth in the league with 14 points from 13 games and couldn’t capitalise on the opportunity to go above third-placed Rajasthan Royals, who have as many points as RCB with Sanju Samson’s side having played a game less too.

Newcomers Gujarat Titans top the table with 18 points, followed by Lucknow Super Giants on 16 points. Both the teams have played 12 games to date with GT being the only team so far to seal a playoffs berth.

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have 10 points to their names bag and are placed seventh and eighth on the list respectively.

Chennai Super Kings come in at number nine with their 8 points from 12 games, while Mumbai Indians who have 6 points to their name complete the table.

Orange Cap Holder

Advertisement

RR’s English batter Jos Buttler continues to lead the orange cap race with 625 runs this season, followed by LSG captain KL Rahul who has amassed 459 runs.

DC’s David Warner comes in third on the run-getters list with 427 runs for the attacking Australian.

Shikhar Dhawan of PBKS climbed to fourth in the standing having scored a cumulative 402 runs this campaign.

RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis ranks fifth with his 399 runs from 13 games.

Purple Cap Holder

Advertisement

RCB’s Wanindu Hasaranga climbed to the top of the wicket-takers list with 23 wickets this season after his performance against Punjab. RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who also has 23 wickets, having played a game lesser than the Sri Lankan, drops to the second position on account the Sri Lankan having a better average.

Punjab’s Kagiso Rabada, who has 21 scalps to his name this season, stands third on the table now.

RCB’s Harshal Patel climbed to fourth on the list with his 18 dismissals. DC’s Kuldeep Yadav, who also has 18 wickets to his name, completes the top-five.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here