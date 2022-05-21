Latest Update IPL 2022 Points Table After RR vs CSK: Rajasthan Go 2nd; Chennai Last But One

Rajasthan Royals moved up to the second position in the Indian Premier League as they beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets and 2 deliveries to spare.

CSK’s English all-rounder Moeen Ali’s incredible 93 runs off 57 deliveries supported by skipper MS Dhoni’s 26 run knock propelled Chennai to a total of 150 for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs.

RR bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal and Obed McCoy scaled 2 wickets each while Trent Boult and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up a dismissal apiece.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s half-century (59 off 44 balls) and Ravichandran Ashwin’s unbeaten 40 ensured that the team from the pink city achieved the target with 2 balls remaining.

CSK bowler Prasanth Solanki was responsible for the fall of 2 wickets while Simranjeet Singh, Moeen Ali and Mitchell Santner picked up a wicket each.

Points Table:

Rajasthan Royals are second in the standings with 18 points and have already sealed their playoff berth.

Third-placed Lucknow Super Giants also have 18 points but trial RR on run rate.

Gujarat Titans sit atop the rankings with 20 points.

All three above mentioned teams have qualified for the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore occupy the fourth spot having amassed 16 points, followed by Delhi Capitals (5th) on 14 points.

Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad all have 12 points this season and are placed 6th, 7th and 8th respectively.

Reigning champions CSK languish at ninth in the table with 8 points to their name as Mumbai Indians polish off the table coming in last with 6 points.

Orange Cap:

RR batsman Jos Buttler still heads the orange cap race with his 629 runs. LSG skipper KL Rahul is playing catch-up to the Englishman having scored 537 runs this season.

LSG opener Quinton de Kock stands third with 502 runs to his name.

Faf du Plessis comes in fourth in the rankings with 433 runs.

DC’s David Warner rounds off the top 5 run-scorers list with 427 runs.

Purple Cap:

RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal reclaimed his top spot in the bowlers’ rankings with 26 wickets in his kitty.

RCB’s Wanindu Hasaranga is second on the list with 24 dismissals.

Punjab pacer Kagiso Rabada who has scalped 22 wickets this season stands third, followed by SRH’s Umran Malik who has been responsible for 21 dismissals.

Completing the top 5 wicket-takers this season is Kuldeep Yadav of DC with his 20 scalps this season.

