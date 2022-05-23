Latest Update IPL 2022 Points Table After SRH vs PBKS: Punjab Finish Sixth; Hyderabad Eighth

Punjab Kings ended their Indian Premier League campaign with a win over Sunrisersh Hyderabad by 5 wickets with 29 balls to spare.

Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma’s 43 run knock supported by Romario Shepard’s unbeaten 26 and Washington Sundar’s 25 run contributions helped SRH post a total of 157 for the loss of 8 wickets.

Punjab bowlers Harpreet Brar and Nathan Ellis were responsible for 3 dismissals each, while Kagiso Rabada picked up a wicket.

PBKS all-rounder Liam Livingstone scored an unbeaten 49 after openers Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow had stabilised the chase with their 39 and 23 run contributions respectively.

Fazalhaq Farooqui scalped two wickets, while Washington Sundar, Jagadeesha Suchith and Umran Malik picked up a wicket each.

Points Table:

After the completion of 14 games, the top four teams qualify for the playoffs.

Gujarat Titans lead the pack with 20 points, followed by Rajasthan Royals (2nd) and Lucknow Super Giants (3rd) level on points with 18 each.

Royal Challengers finish fourth on the table and complete the playoff slots with 16 points.

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings finish the season in the fifth and sixth positions with 14 points apiece.

Seventh-placed Kolkata Knight Riders and eighth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad picked up 12 points each throughout the course of the season.

Reigning champions Chennai Super Kings and the tournament’s most decorated team Mumbai Indians had a season to forget as they finished ninth and tenth respectively, having collected just 8 points.

Orange Cap:

RR batsman Jos Buttler tops the orange cap chart with 629 runs. LSG skipper KL Rahul comes in second on the list having scored 537 runs.

LSG’s South African keeper Quinton de Kock is third with 502 runs to his name.

Shikhar Dhawan climbed to fourth in the standings with 460 runs off his bat.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis polishes off the top 5 run-getters list with 433 runs.

Purple Cap:

RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal leads the wicket-takers list with 26 wickets.

He is followed by RCB bowler Wanindu Hasaranga who has 24 dismissals this season.

Punjab seamer Kagiso Rabada has picked up 23 wickets and comes in third.

SRH’s Umran Malik has claimed 22 wickets to finish fourth on the table.

Kuldeep Yadav of DC, who has been responsible for 21 dismissals completes the top 5 bowlers list.

