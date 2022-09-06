Lauren Bell Called-up to England Women IT20 Squad

Young English bowler Lauren Bell earned a maiden call-up to the England Women’s T20 International squad.

The 21-year-old pacer had already represented the English Women’s team in Test and One Day International formats prior to her T20 call-up.

England Women announced a 14-member unit to face India in the Vitality T20 series slated to begin on the 10th of September in Durham.

Heather Knight and Katherine Brunt will sit the series out as they are the only two names to be missing on the list from the team that took part in the Commonwealth Games.

Knight is still recovering from a hip injury, while Bell comes in to replace the rested Brunt, England’s leading wicket-taker in IT20.

England Women Coach Lisa Keightley will take charge of her last series before returning to Australia.

“I’m excited about finishing my time with this team with a really exciting series against India. They’re a great side and we’ll have to be at our best to win," said Keightley.

“After discussions with Katherine she felt the best thing for her was to rest across both the T20 and ODI series. We fully support that decision with a view to maximising her mental and physical recovery off the back of what has been an intense year so far," she said discussing Brunt’s decision to sit out the series against a touring Indian unit.

“That provides an opportunity for Lauren Bell, who was impressive in The Hundred, and with her, Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp and Issy Wong in the squad we’re starting to see a group of exciting young players who have the chance to cement their place in the England team," Keightley concluded.

Bell, the seamer from Swindon, made an impression with her performances for the Southern Vipers in the year 2019 with her ability to swing the ball and find bounce.

England Women Squad for the Vitality T20 Series against India:

Nat Sciver

Lauren Bell

Maia Bouchier

Alice Capsey

Kate Cross

Freya Davies

Sophia Dunkley

Sophie Ecclestone

Sarah Glenn

Amy Jones

Freya Kemp

Bryony Smith

Issy Wong

Danni Wyatt

