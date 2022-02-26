LBG vs BLD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match 1 between Leatherback Giants and Blue Devils: The 2022 edition of Trinidad T10 Blast is all set to begin from Saturday, February 26. Six teams Leatherback Giants, Blue Giants, Cocrico Cavaliers, Steelpan Strikers, Scoa King, and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers will clash in 32 matches of this competition. It will be a round-robin tournament where teams play against each other twice in the league stages followed by playoffs and a final. The Brian Lara Stadium will host all matches of the T10 event.

The Leatherback Giants will square off against Blue Devils in the opening match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022. Star Wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran is the big attraction in the Leatherback Giants line-up, whereas all-rounder Lendl Simmons, along with Rayad Emrit, and Khary Pierre are the notable players in the Blue Devils unit.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Leatherback Giants and Blue Devils; here is everything you need to know:

LBG vs BLD Telecast

LBG vs BLD match will be not be telecast in India.

LBG vs BLD Live Streaming

The Leatherback Giants vs Blue Devils game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LBG vs BLD Match Details

The Leatherback Giants vs Blue Devils contest will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, in Tarouba, Trinidad on Saturday, February 26. The game will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

LBG vs BLD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Advertisement

Vice-Captain: Rayad Emrit

Suggested Playing XI for LBG vs BLD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Steven Katwaroo

Batters: Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran, Iraq Thomas, Crystian Thurton, Isaiah Williams

All-rounders: Rayad Emrit, Christopher Vincent

Bowlers: Namir Suepaul, Stephan Solomon, Shaaron Lewis

LBG vs BLD Probable XIs:

Leatherback Giants: Nicholas Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Iraq Thomas, Kamil Pooran, Mario Belcan, Terrance Hinds, Christopher Vincent, Vishan Jagessar, Sion Hackett, Namir Suepaul, Stephan Solomon

Blue Devils: Steven Katwaroo, Lendl Simmons, Crystian Thurton, Isaiah Williams, Daniel Osouna, Rayad Emrit, Khary Pierre, Teshawn Castro, Iqwe Craig, Shaaron Lewis, Jyd Goolie

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here