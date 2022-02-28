Leatherback Giants vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers Dream11, LBG vs SLS Dream11 Latest Update, LBG vs SLS Dream11 Win, LBG vs SLS Dream11 App, LBG vs SLS Dream11 2021, LBG vs SLS Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, LBG vs SLS Dream11 Live Streaming

LBG vs SLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match between Leatherback Giants and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers:

Leatherback Giants will play their third match of the tournament as they will square off against Scarlet Ibis Scorchers at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Tuesday.

Leatherback Giants looked completely off-colour in their first two games. The team endured a seven-wicket loss against Blue Devils while they cruised to another defeat against Steelpan Strikers by six wickets. The team needs to come up with better performances with the ball as in their first two matches, they struggled to defend a target of 110+ in ten overs.

Talking about Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, they are also experiencing a similar ride in the tournament. Scarlet also made a dismal start by losing their first two games at the hands of Socka Kings and Cocrico Cavaliers by 42 runs and seven wickets.

Cricket fans can look up to an exciting game of cricket on Tuesday as both Leatherback Giants and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers will aim to open their account in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Leatherback Giants and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers; here is everything you need to know:

LBG vs SLS Telecast

Leatherback Giants vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers game will not telecast in India

LBG vs SLS Live Streaming

The Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LBG vs SLS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad at 12:00 am IST on March 01, Tuesday.

LBG vs SLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Kieron Pollard

Vice-Captain - Terrance Hinds

Suggested Playing XI for LBG vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Daniel Williams, Amir Jangoo

Batters: Kamil Pooran, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Tion Webster

All-rounders: Christopher Vincent, Kieron Pollard, Terrance Hinds

Bowlers: Namir Suepaul, Justin Joshep, Vasant Singh

LBG vs SLS Probable XIs:

Leatherback Giants: Aaron Alfred (wk), Amir Jangoo, Kamil Pooran, Terrance Hinds (c), Stephan Solomon, Vishan Jagessar, Justin Joshep, Namir Suepaul, Sion Hackett, Christopher Vincent, Daron Cruickshank

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers: Justin Jagessar, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Tion Webster, Kieron Pollard (C), Bryan Charles, Eric Garcia, Jabari Mills, Rishad Harris, Vasant Singh, Shiva Sankar, Daniel Williams (WK)

