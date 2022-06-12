LBG vs SLS Dream11 Team Prediction: Leatherback Giants vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for LBG vs SLS Trinidad T10 2022, LBG vs SLS match 10, June 13, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, 12:00 am IST

LBG vs SLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s LBG vs SLS Trinidad T10 2022 match 10 between Leatherback Giants vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers:

The league leaders, Leatherback Giants, will play their fourth match of the tournament as they will square off against Scarlet Ibis Scorchers at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Monday.

The Giants secured a hard-fought win against the Blue Devils in their last match, winning by 9 runs. Openers Mark Deyal and Kjorn Ottley put a brilliant 73-run partnership for the first wicket and helped Giants to post a competitive total of 119 runs. Pacer Terrance Hinds picked up a couple of wickets while Keon Issac and Mark Deyal bagged one wicket each to restrict the Devils to 110 runs. Leatherback Giants will be hoping to put a similar performance on Sunday and keep up their winning form.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers won their last fixture against Soca King and are currently in the league’s third position. The opening batsman Tion Webster’s good form has been a boon for the Scorchers. Ace bowler, Kieshawn Dillon has been picking up wickets and has been quite economical. Dhillon would have one eye on becoming the top wicket-taker of the tournament.

It will be intriguing to see which side emerges victorious at the Brian Lara Stadium on Monday.

Ahead of the match between Leatherback Giants vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers; here is everything you need to know:

LBG vs SLS Telecast

The T20I series between Leatherback Giants and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers will not be telecast in India.

LBG vs SLS Live Streaming

The match between Leatherback Giants and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LBG vs SLS Match Details

The LBG vs SLS match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Monday, June 13, at 12:00 am IST.

LBG vs SLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tion Webster

Vice-Captain: Terrance Hinds

Suggested Playing XI for LBG vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Randy Mahase

Batsmen: Tion Webster, Keagon Simmons, Kamil Pooran, Mark Deyal

All-rounders: Dexter Sween, Terrance Hinds,

Bowlers: Khary Pierre, Jabari Mills, Justin Gangoo, Kieshawan Dillon

Leatherback Giants vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers Possible Starting XI:

Leatherback Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Terrance Hinds, Mark Deyal, Crystian Thurton, Jahron Alfred, Saiba Batoosingh, Andrew Rambaran, Keon Isaac, Jabari Mills, Denzil Antoine, Justin Gangoo, Matthew Patrick

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers Predicted Starting Line-up: Randy Mahase (wk), Tion Webster, Keagon Simmons, Anthony Alexander, Hakeem Mitchell, Kamil Pooran, Dexter Sween, Khary Pierre, Anderson Mahase, Kieshawan Dillon, Joshua Ramdoo

