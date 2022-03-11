LBG vs SPK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 Play-off match between Leatherback Giants and Steelpan Strikers: The Leatherback Giants will be facing off against Steelpan Strikers for the third time in a crucial Play-off fixture of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, on Friday, March 11. The high-octane game will be hosted at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, from 9:00 pm IST onwards. Both teams will be playing their third match on Friday and will be aiming to win, as the victorious team will lock horns with Soca Kings in the summit clash on Saturday.

The Giants are currently placed at the second position on the points table of this season of the Trinidad T10 Blast whereas the Strikers are placed a spot behind at third with two points adrift of their play-off opponents. Although, both sides have played 10 league games each, the Giants managed to win seven, while the Strikers won five games. The last time the two teams played against each other in this season, Leatherback Giants beat Steelpan Strikers by 12 runs.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Leatherback Giants and Steelpan Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

LBG vs SPK Telecast

Leatherback Giants vs Steelpan Strikers game will not be telecast in India.

LBG vs SPK Live Streaming

The Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LBG vs SPK Match Details

The match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Friday, March 11. The game will start at 9:00 pm IST.

LBG vs SPK Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Vice-captain: Evin Lewis

Suggested Playing XI for LBG vs SPK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Amir Jangoo

Batters: Evin Lewis, Kamil Pooran, Kirstan Kallicharan

All-rounders: Terrance Hinds, Christopher Vincent, Mark Deyal

Bowlers: Sion Hackett, Stephon Radial, Uthman Muhammad

LBG vs SPK Probable XIs

Leatherback Giants: Nicholas Pooran (C), Kamil Pooran, Daron Cruickshank, Amir Jangoo, Christopher Vincent, Aaron Alfred (WK), Terrance Hinds, Sion Hackett, Vishan Jagessar, Justin Joseph, Ryan Bandoo

Steelpan Strikers: Imran Khan (C), Evin Lewis, Anthony Alexander, Kirstan Kallicharan, Mark Deyal, Adrian Ali (WK), Jahron Alfred, Uthman Muhammad, Stephon Ramdial, Ahkeel Mollon, Vikash Mohan

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here