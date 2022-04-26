LCC vs CHC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCL T20 2022 match between Luangmual Cricket Club and Chanmarians Cricket Club: Luangmual Cricket Club and Chanmarians Cricket Club will lock horns with each other for the second time in the MCL T20 2022 on Tuesday, April 26. In their first fixture, Chanmarians Cricket Club outclassed Luangmual Cricket Club by nine wickets as they convincingly chased the target of 91 runs in 14.1 overs.

Overall, Luangmual Cricket Club are fourth in the points table. They have won three league matches while losing four games. The team needs to come up with better performances to qualify for the knockout games. They were beaten by RVCC in their last game by eight wickets.

On the contrary, Chanmarians Cricket Club are atop the MCL standings. They are yet to lose a game in the T20 Championship. Out of eight matches, CHC have won seven games while their one match was abandoned due to rain. The team scored a massive win over KCC in their most recent match by ten wickets.

Ahead of the match between Luangmual Cricket Club and Chanmarians Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:

LCC vs CHC Telecast

Luangmual Cricket Club vs Chanmarians Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India

LCC vs CHC Live Streaming

The MCL T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LCC vs CHC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram at 01:00 PM IST on April 26, Tuesday.

LCC vs CHC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - B Lalchhuanawma

Vice-Captain - Lalhruaizela

Suggested Playing XI for LCC vs CHC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Saidingliana Sailo

Batters: David Malsawmtluanga, Khawlhring Lalremruata, B Lalchhuanawma

All-rounders: Lalhmangaiha, G Lalbiakvela, B Lalnunfela, Lalhruaizela

Bowlers: Lalnunkima Varte, Lalrinchhana, Bobby Zothansanga

LCC vs CHC Probable XIs:

Luangmual Cricket Club: Lallawmkima Khiangte, Abhay Joshi, H Lalbiakhula (wk), G Lalbiakvela, Malsawmikma Ralte, Lalrempuia, David Malsawmtluanga, Lalrinchhana (c), James Lalthanmawia, B Lalnunfela, Zaithanmawia

Chanmarians Cricket Club: Lalhruaitluanga, Bobby Zothansanga (c), Lalhmangaiha, Khawlhring Lalremruata, Lalfakzuala Renthlei, Lalnunkima Varte, B Lalchhuanawma, G Libion, Zoremsanga, Lalhruaizela, Saidingliana Sailo (wk)

