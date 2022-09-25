Learn from MS Dhoni on How to Avoid Being Run-out at Non-striker's End - Watch Video

The cricket world is engrossed in a debate whether the ‘perfectly within the rules and regulations’ dismissal of Charlotte Dean by Deepti Sharma during the 3rd ODI between India and England is within the spirit of the game. Even as cricketers and fans continue to back or bash the dismissal, an old clip of the legendary MS Dhoni has emerged on social media where the Chennai Super Kings captain is seen smartly avoiding the possibility of run out at the non-striker’s end while backing up.

The clip is from IPL 2019, yup the same season when Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Jos Buttler by running him out at the non-striker’s end for backing up too far resulting in a massive controversy.

Later, during a mouth-watering clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, MI’s left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya, bowling the fifth delivery of the 14th over, completed his action without releasing the ball to Kedar Jadhav.

And then quietly went back to his bowling mark.

Why?

Well, because he seemingly was aware of Dhoni, the non-striker, backing up. However, it was but a silent warning to Thala.

But the CSK captain is known for possessing a smart cricket brain and he gave an example of his game awareness by ensuring his bat remained inside the crease even as he prepared himself for the possibility of stealing a quick run.

On Saturday, Deepti punished Dean for backing up too far even before the India allrounder had released the ball during the England innings at the Lord’s.

Chasing a modest target of 170, England recovered from a top-order collapse thanks to Dean who battled to score 47 off 80 with the help of five fours and kept her team’s hopes of a win alive. At 153/9 and with more than six overs remaining, the match was nicely poised.

And then Deepti pulled out of her delivery stride midway through the 44th over to take the bails off with Dean well out of the crease at the non-striker’s end. The on-field umpire referred the decision to the TV umpire who adjudged it as out and India sealed a close 16-run win to complete a 3-0 clean sweep.

