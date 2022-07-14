'Leave The Man Alone..': Ex-India Cricketer Defends Virat Kohli's Rough Patch

Former India cricketer Hemang Badani defended an out-of-form Virat Kohli, saying it’s important to give him the time and space to come back to form. He said this while responding to a journalist’s tweet who asked “What should he do to become the Virat Kohli we knew him to be?"

“Leave the man alone. Period!" replied the left-handed batter, a regular feature in India’s ODI team in the early 2000s.

He requested for fans to be patient. “Well aware that it’s a much-watched sport in our country and hence trying to get the sports loving fans to be a bit more patient," he said in another tweet

Virat Kohli has come under tremendous criticism for his lean patch, which has been going on for a couple of years now. Many experts like Kapil Dev have questioned Kohli’s place in the playing eleven, while some backed him to come good, sooner than later.

After an underwhelming IPL, the star batter is also having a horrid time on the England tour. He was dismissed cheaply in the rescheduled fifth test at Edgbaston, scoring 1 and 11 in the T20Is. A groin strain kept him out of the first ODI and was dismissed for 16 off David Wiley’s bowling as India chase a target of 246.

Virat Kohli was also left out of the West Indies tour, creating a furore on the internet about whether the former captain was dropped or rested. While some reports suggest that he asked to not be considered for the series, other reports suggest that his place in the playing eleven is on shaky grounds.

He is likely to play his next international match directly during the Asia Cup, currently scheduled to be played in crisis-hit Sri Lanka.

