Left-arm Pacer Trent Boult Released from New Zealand Cricket Contract, Will Have 'Significantly Reduced' Role

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Wednesday officially confirmed that ace speedster Trent Boult has been released from his central contract so that he can spend time with his young family, while also making himself available for domestic games. The left-arm quick made the request after several conversations with his cricket board.

“The move means Boult, who has taken 317 Test wickets, 169 at ODI level, and 62 in T20I cricket, will have a significantly reduced role with the BLACKCAPS during his final years in the game, while still being eligible for selection if and when available," stated an official release issued by NZC.

ALSO READ | ‘He Should’ve Been Given a Bit of Time…’: Ex-Pak Spinner Says Team India Shouldn’t Rush Rahul into the XI

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Boult said he understands the implications of his decision, adding that it might affect his chances of selection.

“I still have a big desire to represent my country and feel I have the skills to deliver at the international level. However, I respect the fact that not having a national contract will affect my chances of selection," Boult said.

“Having said that, as a fast bowler I know I have a limited career span and I feel the time is right to move into this next phase," he added.

NZC CEO David White said the left arm quick had made it clear during discussions that his appetite for touring had diminished, and that he wished to spend more time with his family.

“We respect Trent’s position," NZC chief executive David White said Wednesday.

“He’s been completely honest and up-front with us about his reasoning and, while we’re sad to be losing him as a fully contracted player, he leaves with our best wishes and our sincere thanks. Trent has made a massive contribution to the Black Caps since his test debut in late 2011 and is now considered one of the best multi-format cricketers in the world. We’re very proud of what he’s achieved," he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boult will still be eligible to be selected for New Zealand, though it is likely priority would be given to contracted players.

“We’ve had several conversations and I know Trent understands that, in terms of selection, NZC will continue to make a priority of those players with either central or domestic contracts," White said.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here