Left Arm Sri Lanka Pacer Gets Tips On Inswinger from Pakistan Legend Wasim Akram | WATCH

Sri Lanka’s young left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka has made quite an impact in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 where he went onto pick six wickets. The lanky left-armer is quite effective in extracting bounce from the pitch and impressed a lot of fans when Sri Lanka took on India where he picked up three wickets. He will surely be skipper Dushmantha Chameera’s go-to man when they take on Pakistan in the final. Meanwhile, he got some useful tips from Pakistan legend Wasim Akram ahead of the final Super Fours match against Pakistan. WATCH THE VIDEO:

Akram was seen explaining him the trades of swing bowling in English while the bowling coach was seen translating it back in Sinhalese. “Sometimes on Sri Lankan pitches, it doesn’t come in." So if the ball is not swinging the batter can hit you out of the park. That’s why you need to learn outswing," the legends can be heard saying.

Earlier Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by five wickets in the last super fours match at the Dubai International Stadium. Coming back to the game,opener Pathum Nissanka slammed an unbeaten half-century to complement a superb bowling show as Sri Lanka overcame a shaky start to beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup here on Friday.

Chasing a paltry 122 in the dress rehearsal ahead of Sunday’s summit clash, Sri Lanka were reduced to 29/3 inside five overs but the 24-year-old Nissanka held the innings together with his unbeaten 55 off 48 balls. Mystery spinner Wanindu Hasaranga led Sri Lankan’s brilliant bowling effort with a three-wicket haul as Pakistan were bundled out for 121 in 19.1 overs.

