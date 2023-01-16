Legendary Cricketer Wasim Akram’s Son is an MMA Fighter, Check Pictures

Tahmoor Akram, son of the legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram, is on his path to becoming a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter.

Akram, widely regarded as the greatest left-arm pacer, while speaking at an event in UAE, confirmed that his son has taken up MMA and recently participated in a fight.

The Pakistan legend added his son is living in the United States of America to pursue his dream. When questioned regarding his thoughts on making Tahmoor a cricketer, the 56-year-old said that he has given his children the freedom to choose their path.

“My son has been living in America, there is not much cricket there, anyway, I have given my children the right to live the life they want. If he wants to be a fighter, then he must," Akram was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Tahmoor Akram, who is active on social media, often posts about his fights and stories on his journey to becoming an pro MMA fighter.

In one of his posts, he can be seen taking on an opponent at the Michigan Top Team mixed martial arts gym.

In another Instagram Reels, Tahmoor Akram can be seen doing some pad work.

“Pad-work with The General Daron Cruickshank has me feeling sharp as a knife, I can’t wait to use these tools in the ring," read the caption posted with the video.

Tahmoor is Wasim Akram’s son with his first wife Huma, who passed away in 2009 due to a rare fungal infection. The legendary cricketer later married Shaniera Thompson on August 12, 2013.

Meanwhile, Wasim Akram recently revealed his cocaine addiction and struggle to overcome it. In an interview with The Times, the former pacer revealed that he started taking cocaine while travelling around the world as a broadcaster after his playing career.

“The culture of fame in South Asia is all-consuming, seductive and corrupting. You can go to 10 parties a night, and some do. And it took its toll on me," Akram said.

The 56-year-old revealed that his first wife Huma helped him out of the drug problem. “Huma’s last selfless, unconscious act was curing me of my drug problem. That way of life was over, and I have never looked back, “ Akram was quoted as saying.

Playing for Pakistan, Wasim Akram took 414 wickets in 104 Test matches and also bagged 502 wickets in 356 ODIs.

