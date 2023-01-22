Legendary India Skipper Kapil Dev Says 'In Future, India Will Have Three Teams For Three Formats'

1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev has said that in future Team India will have three different squads for three different formats. Speaking to Gulf Times, he made it clear that having multiple teams mean better pool of players.

Post-Covid, BCCI had to form two separate teams—one in Test and other in white ball. This experiment was first observed when India toured England for WTC in June 2021 even as a separate team under Shikhar Dhawan took field in Sri Lanka a month later. Later in August, Kohli led side took England in five Test matches.

Also Read: Shane Bond Looks At the Way Cricket Used to be Played In His Era: ‘Think it’s Changed Across All Formats’

Advertisement

“The flip side of changing the team frequently allows many cricketers a chance to play. In future, I can see India will have three teams, one each for Twenty20, ODI and Tests. That way you can have a bigger pool also."

Moreover, he also expressed his displeasure over the constant chop and change in the team. Earlier Kuldeep Yadav found no takers as he was dropped for the second Test match against Bangladesh despite being man of the match in Chattogram.

“Having said that, they should have one set of teams for a period of time. You can change an odd person I can understand that. But if you Man of the Match is getting dropped the next day and somebody else comes in, we as cricketers don’t understand that."

Dev, who led India to the World Cup in 1983, said that main players must be fit for the 2023 edition.

“Yes, we have a team, but there are other teams also who have the ability to win the World Cup. To win the trophy, you need a stroke of luck, right combination and top of that the main players should remain fit, that’s the most important thing.

Advertisement

“When they play so much cricket, injuries are going to take place and I hope when they get to play the tournament they don’t get injured."

Also Read: IND vs NZ: ‘Try And Decode That for Us’-Rahul Dravid’s ‘Ninja’ Gesture Leaves Harsha Bhogle Baffled | WATCH

Advertisement

India will look to win the home World Cup which is a first such tournament in India after 2011. That was the last time India won the trophy. After this, India’s ICC trophy drought started as MS Dhoni led India won the 2013 Champions Trophy beating England in the final.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here