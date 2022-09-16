Legends League Cricket 2022 Live Cricket Streaming: Full Schedule, Squads And Other Details

Some of the iconic cricketers are all set to enthral Indian fans as they make their return to the game with the Legends League Cricket 2022. The LLC gets underway with a blockbuster exhibition match in Kolkata on September 16.

India Maharajas and World Giants will face-off in the special exhibition match in the City of Joy. Virender Sehwag and Jacques Kallis will be leading the India Maharajas and World Giants respectively.

As many as 90 cricketing greats will take part in this cricket carnival which will include a total of 16 matches. It is worth noting that three teams competed in the first edition of the Legends League Cricket. This time around, the tournament will be played between four franchises - India Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings.

Each team will face the other three twice before the knockout stage. The top two teams from the group stage will progress to the qualifier. While the winner of the qualifier will directly make it to the final, the loser will have to battle the third-placed team from the group stage in the eliminator.

Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and Irfan Pathan will lead their respective outfits. Fans are excited to see their favourite stars and icons of Indian cricket roll back the years with their cricket. Here is everything you need to know about the Legends League Cricket 2022 -

LLC 2022 Full Schedule

Timings: Most of the games are scheduled to start at 7:30 pm.

September 16

India Maharajas vs World Giants

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

September 16

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

September 18

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings

Venue: Lucknow

September 19

Manipal Tigers vs. Gujarat Giants

Venue: Lucknow

September 21

India Capitals vs. Bhilwara Kings

Venue: Lucknow

September 22

Manipal Tigers vs. Gujarat Giants

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

September 24

India Capitals vs. Bhilwara Kings

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

September 25

Time: 4 pm

India Capitals vs. Gujarat Giants

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

September 26

Manipal Tigers vs. Bhilwara Kings

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

September 27

Gujarat Giants vs. Bhilwara Kings

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

September 29

India Capitals vs. Manipal Tigers

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

September 30

Gujarat Giants vs. Bhilwara Kings

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

October 1

India Capitals vs. Manipal Tigers

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

October 2

Time: 4 pm

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

Qualifier 1

October 3

Eliminator

Venue: TBA

October 5

Final

Venue: TBA

LLSC 2022 Full Squads

India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (C), Liam Plunkett, Rajat Bhatia, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, John Mooney, Ravi Bopara, Pravin Tambe, Denesh Ramdin, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Prosper Utseya, Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Ajantha Mendis and Pankaj Singh

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (C), Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel, Ajantha Mendis, Manvinder Bisla, Lendl Simmons, Richard Levi, Mitchell McClenaghan, Stuart Binny, Kevin O’Brien, Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Chris Tremlett and Elton Chigumbura

Bhilwara Kings: Irfan Pathan (C), Yusuf Pathan, Nick Compton, Sreesanth, Shane Watson, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Monty Panesar, Naman Ojha, William Porterfield, Fidel Edwards, Samit Patel, Matt Prior, Tino Best and Sudeep Tyagi

Manipal Tigers: Harbhajan Singh (C), Parvinder Awana, VRV Singh, Imran Tahir, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Phil Mustard, Mohammad Kaif, Ryan Sidebottom, Lance Klusener, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Reetinder Sodhi, Corey Anderson and Daren Sammy

Full Squads for the India Maharajas vs World Giants exhibition match at Eden Gardens

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag (c), Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma, Reetinder Singh Sodhi

World Giants: Jacques Kallis (c), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O’Brien, Denesh Ramdin (wk)

Telecast and live streaming

The Legends League Cricket 2022 will be telecast on Star Sports Network. It’s live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

