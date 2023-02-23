Home » Cricket Home » News » Legends League Cricket Announces Schedule for LLC Masters in Qatar

Legends League Cricket Announces Schedule for LLC Masters in Qatar

The tournament will be played across Doha from March 10 - March 20, 2023

Advertisement

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 16:39 IST

New Delhi, India

LLC Masters schedule announced
LLC Masters schedule announced

Legends League Cricket has announced the complete schedule and fixtures for LLC Masters 2023 on Wednesday. The tournament will be played across Doha from March 10 - March 20, 2023. LLC Masters matches are scheduled at Asian Town Cricket Stadium.

The first match is scheduled between India Maharajas and Asia Lions at 8:00 PM IST and 5:30 PM AST, local Qatar time. Overall, eight matches are scheduled for the series and all the matches are scheduled at the same venue.

Also Read: Dinesh Karthik Recalls How Virat Kohli Backed Mohammed Siraj During Tough Phase

Advertisement

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, of Legends League Cricket, said, “Legends League Cricket Masters last season was a huge success. We got a heartwarming response from the fans for the first season. We hope to make it a wonderful experience for our viewers. Despite Covid restrictions, we had more than 250 million viewership during the first season and we are expecting humongous responses this year from fans across the globe. Legends from more than 12 countries are participating and the atmosphere will be exhilarating across the stadium and the city with more than 70 cricketing legends present at the same venue for more than 8 days for the whole tournament."

RELATED NEWS

Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, of Legends League Cricket said, “We hope to bring back memories for our fans with some serious cricket from their favorites legends. I am looking forward to watch legends fight for the LLC Masters title."

Full Fixture:

DATEStageMATCHVENUETIME
Friday, March 10, 2023League Round - 1India Maharajas V/S Asia LionsAsian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar8:00 PM IST | 5:30 PM AST
Saturday, March 11, 2023League Round - 1World Giants V/S India MaharajasAsian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar8:00 PM IST | 5:30 PM AST
Sunday, March 12, 2023Rest Day
Monday, March 13, 2023League Round - 1Asia Lions V/S World GiantsAsian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar8:00 PM IST | 5:30 PM AST
Tuesday, March 14, 2023League Round - 2Asia Lions V/S India MaharajasAsian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar8:00 PM IST | 5:30 PM AST
Wednesday, March 15, 2023League Round - 2India Maharajas V/S World GiantsAsian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar8:00 PM IST | 5:30 PM AST
Thursday, March 16, 2023League Round - 2World Giants V/S Asia LionsAsian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar8:00 PM IST | 5:30 PM AST
Friday, March 17, 2023Rest Day
Saturday, March 18, 2023Eliminator2nd Position V/S 3rd PositionAsian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar8:00 PM IST | 5:30 PM AST
Sunday, March 19, 2023Rest Day
Monday, March 20, 2023Final1st Position V/S Winner EliminatorAsian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar8:00 PM IST | 5:30 PM AST

Get the latest Cricket News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: February 23, 2023, 16:39 IST
last updated: February 23, 2023, 16:39 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Looks Smoking Hot In Animal-print Bikini While Flaunting Stretch Marks, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Bikini Looks

+10PHOTOS

Esha Gupta Raises Temperature By Going Braless In Latest Photoshoot, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures