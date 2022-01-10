Legends League: Daniel Vettori, Kevin Pietersen and Brett Lee in 'World Giants' Squad

Former greats Brett Lee, Kevin Pietersen and Daniel Vettori are the top draws in the World Giants squad for the upcoming Howzat Legends League, starting on January 20 in Muscat.

The World Giants consists of Lee, Pietersen, Vettori, Daren Sammy, Jonty Rhodes, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin, Kevin O’Brien and Brendan Taylor.

Ravi Shastri, Commissioner of Howzat Legends League Cricket said “Truly living up to their names, World Giants will be the team to beat in the championship. It can’t get better than this.

“When you see top names from the World of Cricket coming together to take on the battle against Asia and India, it would be a treat for the Cricket fans."

The India Maharajas comprises Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, Mohammad Kaif and Stuart Binny.

The Asia Lions have Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, in its ranks.

Coaches and team captains would be announced soon.

