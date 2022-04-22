‘Legends use same gameplan for 10+ years’: Wasim Jaffer On MS Dhoni’s Gameplan to Get Kieron Pollard Out

Chennai Super Kings clinched a thrilling three-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in the IPL last night. MS Dhoni once again showed everyone why he is the best finisher in the game with a blistering 28 off 13 balls. It was not just Dhoni’s batting but also his know-how of Mumbai’s batters that gave Chennai the edge.

When West Indies powerhouse Kieron Pollard came to the crease, Dhoni started adjusting the field. Pollard is known for his hits over the bowler’s head. Dhoni and Chennai has had success over the years by keeping the mid-on or mid-off fielder straighter than usual.

In the 17th over of the match, Dhoni was seen instructing Shivam Dube at long-on to adjust his position. And on the very next ball Kieron Pollard (14 runs off 9 balls) was caught by Dube off Maheesh Theekshana’s bowling.

The whole scenario was perhaps best described by former India batter Wasim Jaffer who is the master of tweets. Jaffer posted a photo of Dhoni changing the field set-up and wrote in the caption, “Kids use same barber for 10+ years. Adults use same dp for 10+ years. Legends use same gameplan for 10+ years #MIvCSK #IPL2022."

While replying to Jaffer’s post netizens expressed their admiration for Dhoni and posted some hilarious captions as well.

The Internet agreed with Wasim Jaffer and bowed to the mastery of MS Dhoni’s tactics.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians had posted a total of 155 runs losing seven wickets in 20 overs. Tilak Varma (51 not out off 43 balls) played a solid knock to help his side to reach a formidable total. Suryakumar Yadav also made a significant contribution scoring 32 runs off 21 balls.

For Chennai, left-arm medium pacer Mukesh Choudhary picked up three wickets and West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo scalped two wickets to restrict Mumbai within a total of 155 runs.

In reply, Chennai’s run chase kicked off on a positive note as Robin Uthappa started well with 30 runs and Ambati Rayudu’s 40 runs gave the side momentum. Dhoni and Dwaine Pretorius eventually clinched a vital victory for CSK. Though Pretorius fell to Unadkat in the first ball of the final over. It was after the South African’s departure that the Dhoni show began.

Chennai remains at ninth spot in the IPL points table after two wins from seven matches. Mumbai Indians are still fishing for their first victory after Thursday’s loss. The five-time champions have till now played seven matches in IPL 2022.

