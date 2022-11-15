Home » Cricket Home » News » Legends Wish Kieron Pollard on IPL Retirement and New Coaching Role

Legends Wish Kieron Pollard on IPL Retirement and New Coaching Role

Mumbai Indians legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Lasith Malinga took to social media to express their appreciation of the big man and to wish him well in his new role

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: November 15, 2022, 17:17 IST

Mumbai, India

Kieron Pollard (Twitter)

After 13 trophy-laden years with the Mumbai Indians, big-hitting West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League.

The 35-year-old was also appointed as the new batting coach of the Mumbai-based team for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

ALSO READ| Read Full Statement: Kieron Pollard Announces Retirement From Playing IPL; MI Named Him Batting Coach

Mumbai Indians legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Lasith Malinga took to social media to express their appreciation of the big man and to wish him well in his new role.

RELATED NEWS

Tendulkar posted “At @mipaltan there is never a goodbye, Polly. Congratulations on becoming the new batting coach for the MI franchise. Your presence will be a big influence for all the boys in the dugout."

Harbhajan Singh said “Polly my man you have won a lot of hearts during your long stint with @mipaltan Good luck as a batting coach and future .. See you soon Big man Love always"

Former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga registered a tweet that read “Happy Retirement Polly!I really enjoyed playing alongside you over the years big manAll the best for the next phase of your cricket journey. @mipaltan’s batting will surely go from strength to strength under your guidance"

Mumbai Indians’ seamer and India’s strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah posted “It’ll take some used to you not being on the field out there with us, but I’ll still enjoy our banter in the nets. Congratulations on an incredible career Polly and all the best for your new innings"

MI and other IPL teams are set to release the list of the players they intend to retain for the upcoming edition of the T20 league.

first published: November 15, 2022, 17:17 IST
last updated: November 15, 2022, 17:17 IST
