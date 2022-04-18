Legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal Takes First Hat-trick of IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Monday became the 19th player in the history of Indian Premier League to take a hat-trick. Chahal achieved the feat against Kolkata Knight Riders when he dismissed Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins off successive deliveries in the 17th over of the chase.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Chahal finished with a five-wicket haul to swing the game in his team’s favour at the Braborune Stadium.

When the 31-year-old started his fourth and final over, KKR were 178/4 with a well-set Shreyas Iyer batting on 85 off 50 and had just been joined by Venkatesh Iyer (6 off 6). They needed 40 runs off the remaining four overs.

Chahal had first Venkatesh Iyer stumped off the very first delivery which put him on the verge of a hat-trick as he had taken a wicket off his last delivery of the third over to remove Nitish Rana on 18. However, Sheldon Jackson saw off the delivery safely.

Advertisement

Chahal then trapped KKR captain Shreyas Iyer lbw on 85 for a massive blow and then off the following, had Shivam Mavi hole out for a first-ball duck. In walked Pat Cummins and he got an outside edge to be caught by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. The leggie thus finished the over with four wickets and just two runs - one of which came via a wide delivery.

Lakshmipathy Balaji was the first bowler in IPL history to take a hat-trick. Since then Amit Mishra (thrice), Yuzvraj Singh (twice). Makhaya Ntini, Rohit Sharma, Praveen Kumar, Ajit Chandila, Sunil Narine, Pravin Tambe, Shane Watson, Parvinder Awana, Axar Patel, Samuel Badree, Andre Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Sam Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Harshal Patel and Chahal (all once each) have also achieved the feat.

Thanks to Chahal’s incredible over, RR defended 217 to bowl out KKR for 210 in 19.4 overs for their fourth win of the season.

Chahal has now taken his overall tally of wickets in IPL 2022 to 17 the most by any bowler.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here