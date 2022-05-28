LEI vs DER Dream11 Team Prediction For Vitality T20 Blast 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs, May 28, 7 PM IST

LEI vs DER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match between Leicestershire and Derbyshire: Leicestershire and Derbyshire will be eager to collect two points as they will lock horns on Saturday, May 28 at the Grace Road in Leicester. Both the teams made a rough start to the T20 league as they lost their respective first matches.

Leicestershire are at the bottom of the North Group points table following a defeat at the hands of Durham. The team endured a big loss by 54 runs as they failed to put up a fight with the bat. Chasing the score of 185, Leicestershire collapsed at just 130 runs. No batter looked in a good rhythm with the bat.

Coming to Derbyshire, their first loss in the competition came against Warwickshire. The team fell short of just three runs while following a total of 201 runs in 20 overs. Derbyshire must have gained a lot of confidence with the way they took the match to the last ball against Warwickshire.

Ahead of the match between Leicestershire and Derbyshire, here is everything you need to know:

LEI vs DER Telecast

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire game will not be telecast in India

LEI vs DER Live Streaming

The Vitality T20 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LEI vs DER Match Details

LEI vs DER match will be played at the Grace Road in Leicester at 7 PM IST on May 28, Saturday.

LEI vs DER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Leus du Plooy

Vice-Captain: Rehan Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for LEI vs DER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Brooke Guest

Batters: Wayne Madsen, Hamish Rutherford, Shan Masood

All-rounders: Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Leus du Plooy

Bowlers: Mark Watt, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hayden Kerr

LEI vs DER Probable XIs

Leicestershire: Rishi Patel, Louis Kimber, Ben Mike, Hamish Rutherford, Lewis Hill (wk), Arron Lilley, Rehan Ahmed, Roman Walker, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Colin Ackermann (C)

Derbyshire: Brooke Guest (wk), Hayden Kerr, Matt McKiernan, Shan Masood (C), Harry Came, Leus du Plooy, Luis Reece, Samuel Conners, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Wayne Madsen

