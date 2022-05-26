LEI vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match between Leicestershire and Durham: The two North Group teams – Leicestershire and Durham – will kick off their campaign in the Vitality T20 Blast with a battle on May 26, Thursday, at the Grace Road in Leicester. Both the teams lacked consistency in the last season as they failed to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Leicestershire finished sixth in the standings with six wins and eight losses. The team failed to deliver good performances with the ball at a stretch. They have a good bowling unit this time around with the likes of Callum Parkinson, Colin Ackermann, and Arron Lilley.

As far as Durham are concerned, they ended up at the place just below Leicestershire in the North Group points table. The team won four out of their 14 league matches while their one game was washed out due to rain. Durham have a balanced squad this year and they will hope to cause a turnaround.

Ahead of the match between Leicestershire and Durham, here is everything you need to know:

LEI vs DUR Telecast

Leicestershire vs Durham game will not be telecast in India.

LEI vs DUR Live Streaming

The Vitality T20 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LEI vs DUR Match Details

LEI vs DUR match will be played at the Grace Road in Leicester at 11:00 PM IST on May 26, Thursday.

LEI vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Hamish Rutherford

Vice-Captain - Colin Ackermann

Suggested Playing XI for LEI vs DUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: David Bedingham

Batters: Graham Clark, Alex Lees, Hamish Rutherford

All-rounders: Colin Ackermann, Arron Lilley, Scott Steel, Liam Trevaskis

Bowlers: Callum Parkinson, Ben Raine, Brydon Carse

LEI vs DUR Probable XIs:

Leicestershire: Arron Lilley, Hamish Rutherford, Rishi Patel, Lewis Hill (wk), Colin Ackermann (c), Callum Parkinson, Will Davis, Gavin Griffiths, Scott Steel, Louis Kimber, Ben Mike

Durham: Alex Lees, Graham Clark, David Bedingham, Ashton Turner (c), Sean Dickson, Paul Coughlin, Chris Rushworth, Matty Potts, Ben Raine, Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis

