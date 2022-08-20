LEI vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for English Domestic One-Day Cup 2022 Match

Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire will battle it out on August 20 at the Grace Road in Leicester. The two Group A teams have made a decent start to the tournament and thus, a good game of cricket is expected on Saturday.

Nottinghamshire have collected six points so far with three wins and losses each. The team is occupying sixth place in the points table. Haseeb Hameed-led side will be aiming for a comeback as they lost their last game to Warwickshire by 14 runs. While chasing the target of 271 runs in 34 overs, Nottinghamshire collapsed at 257.

Meanwhile, Leicestershire are third with five wins from six league games. They are on a three-match winning streak, with their most recent victory coming against Gloucestershire by four wickets. Batting has worked like a charm for the cricket club as they have registered scores of over 250 runs in four of their six games.

Ahead of the match between Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire, here is everything you need to know:

LEI vs NOT Telecast

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire game will not be telecast in India.

LEI vs NOT Live Streaming

The English Domestic One-Day Cup 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LEI vs NOT Match Details

LEI vs NOT match will be played at the Grace Road in Leicester at 3:30 pm IST on August 20, Saturday.

LEI vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Wiaan Mulder

Vice-Captain - Tom Scriven

Suggested Playing XI for LEI vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Harry Swindells

Batters: Louis Kimber, Soloman Budinger, Ben Slater, Haseeb Hameed

All-rounders: Wiaan Mulder, Matthew Montgomery, Tom Scriven

Bowlers: Liam Patterson-White, Zak Chappell, Beuran Hendricks

LEI vs NOT Probable XIs:

Leicestershire: Louis Kimber, Lewis Hill(c), Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Wiaan Mulder, Tom Scriven, Edward Barnes, Chris Wright, Beuran Hendricks, Arron Lilley, Harry Swindells(w)

Nottinghamshire: James Philip, Soloman Budinger, Ben Slater, Matthew Montgomery, Haseeb Hameed(c), Liam Patterson-White, Brett Hutton, Zak Chappell, Fateh Singh, Lyndon James, Dane Schadendorf(w)

