'Let's Bleed Blue': Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Women's Team Takes Off for Commonwealth Games in Birmigham- WATCH

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team on Thursday left for Birmingham to take part in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Women’s cricket is going to make its debut in the prestigious multi-nation event and as opined by several experts of the game, could be a game changer.

The Indian team boarded the flight on Sunday from Bengaluru. They received a grand welcome at the airport as people gathered to send them off with a huge round of applause and cheers. The video was shared on the official Twitter handle of the Sports Authority of India, SAI media.

“Indian Women’s Cricket Team off to Birmingham for Commonwealth Games 2022. Take a look as India sends them off with lots of support & love at Bengaluru Airport. Come on India, let’s bleed blue #Cheer4India," the caption of the post read.

India will be going into the Commonwealth Games on the back of a 2-1 series win against Sri Lanka. At Edgbaston, the host of the women’s T20 event, India are in Group A along with Australia, Pakistan, and Barbados. India will kick off their Group A campaign against Australia on July 29 and need to secure at least two wins to get into knockouts for the medal matches.

Women’s team head coach Ramesh Powar Powar expressed his wish to make the team meet Olympian medallists PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra if they find time at the Games Village in order to learn what makes them high-performing achievers in their own disciplines.

“Quite honestly, if there is an opportunity, we all would like to meet PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra. Both have set the bar high, I would love to go into their minds. I am curious about their preparation, and the way they handle the pressure of the expectations of billion people, it is commendable. We as a group would like to exchange some notes with these two top-class athletes," said Powar before leaving for Birmingham.

Seen as an optional sport in the Commonwealth Games, cricket was first featured at the 1998 edition of the multi-nation event in Kuala Lumpur in the form of a men’s event, where 16 nations participated. The matches were 50 overs and had List A status rather than being granted One-day International status. South Africa won the gold, defeating Australia in the final while New Zealand won the bronze.

(With Agency Inputs)

