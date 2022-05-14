LIG vs NOD Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, English Women’s T20 Cup 2022, May 14, 7 PM IST

LIG vs NOD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 match between Lightning and Northern Diamonds: English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 also known as Charlotte Edwards Cup is all set to get underway from May 14. The tournament will be played among eight teams divided into two groups of four each. Group A comprises Central Sparks, South East Stars, Sunrisers, and Western Storm. Group B, on the other hand, has Lightning, Northern Diamonds, North-West Thunder, and Southern Vipers.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

In the curtain-raiser of the T20 Cup, two Group B teams namely Lightning and Northern Diamonds will have a go at each other. Haslegrave Ground in Loughborough will play host to the game on Saturday.

Northern Diamonds are coming after an impressive season last year. They reached the finals by winning four out of six league games. However, the team failed to the trophy as they suffered a loss against South East Stars.

Coming to Lightning, they delivered one of their worst performances last season. The cricket club failed to even open its account in the competition. With six losses, they finished at the bottom of the Group A table.

Ahead of the match between Lightning and Northern Diamonds, here is everything you need to know:

LIG vs NOD Telecast

Lightning vs Northern Diamonds game will not be telecast in India

LIG vs NOD Live Streaming

The LIG vs NOD fixture will be streamed live on the Lightning and Northern Diamonds’ YouTube channel.

Advertisement

LIG vs NOD Match Details

Lightning and Northern Diamonds will against each other at the Haslegrave Ground in Loughborough at 7:00 PM IST on May 14, Saturday.

LIG vs NOD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Natalie Sciver

Vice-Captain: Tammy Beaumont

Suggested Playing XI for LIG vs NOD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield

Batters: Marie Kelly, Tammy Beaumont, Hollie Armitage

All-rounders: Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Kathryn Bryce, Jenny Gunn

Advertisement

Bowlers: Katie Levick, Beth Langston, Kirstie Gordon

LIG vs NOD Probable XIs

Lightning: Grace Ballinger, Tammy Beaumont, Piepa Cleary, Marie Kelly, Kathryn Bryce, Sophie Munro, Alicia Presland, Bethan Ellis, Sarah Bryce, Lucy Higham, Kirstie Gordon

Northern Diamonds: Bess Heath, Hollie Armitage, Katherine Brunt, Jenny Gunn, Beth Langston, Lauren Winfield, Katie Levick, Linsey Smith, Leah Dobson, Natalie Sciver, Sterre Kalis

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here