LIO VS BUL Dream11 Team Prediction For Pondicherry T20 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, July 27, 9:30 AM IST

LIO VS BUL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s Pondicherry T20 2022 match 29 between Lions XI and Bulls XI: On Thursday morning, the Lions XI will clash swords with the Bulls XI in the Pondicherry T20 2022 league. Cricket Association Ground in Puducherry will be the venue for the match that will be underway at 9:30 am IST.

The Lions XI will fancy their chances against an out-of-form Bulls side. In their last match, the Lions emerged victorious after defeating the Sharks XI by 6 wickets. They are currently in the third position but they have played two matches less than the other teams. Skipper Akash Pugazhendi has led the side well and will be hoping to keep the momentum going.

Meanwhile, the Bulls XI has been struggling for form in the league. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. Their experienced players like Rajasekar Reddy and Ashwath Sridhar have been inconsistent while their bowling unit has leaked runs in the death overs.

The bulls need to get back to winning ways if they have to qualify for the playoffs. The Lions will be bolstered by the return of all-rounder Jay Pandey.

Ahead of the Pondicherry T20 2022 match 29 between Lions XI and Bulls XI; here is everything you need to know:

LIO VS BUL Telecast

The match between Lions XI and Bulls XI will not be telecast in India.

LIO VS BUL Live Streaming

The match between Lions XI and Bulls XI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LIO VS BUL Match 29 Details

The LIO VS BUL match will be played at the Cricket Association Ground in Puducherry on Thursday, July 27, at 9:30 am IST.

LIO VS BUL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jay Pandey

Vice-Captain: Rajasekar Reddy

Suggested Playing XI for LIO VS BUL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Siddarth Naidu, Pravin R

Batters: Akash Pugazhendi, Rajasekar Reddy, Ashwath Sridhar, Parameeswaran S

All-rounders: Jay Pandey, Krishna Pandey

Bowlers: Ashok Kumar R, Kumar Pazhani, Shishir Hr H

Lions XI vs Bulls XI Possible XIs

Lions XI Predicted Line-up: Akash Pugazhendi(c), Parameeswaran S, Jashwanth Shreeram R, Sai Hariram K, Naveen Karthikeyan, Krishna Pandey, Pravin R(wk), Rohan Suresh, Shishir Hr H, Kashyap Prudvi, Avinash Badrinath

Bulls XI Predicted Line-up: Marimuthu Vikneshwaran (c), Siddarth Naidu A(wk), Rajasekar Reddy, Ashwath Sridhar, Jay Pandey, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Surendiran P, Vengadeshwaran N, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Ashok Kumar R, Kumar Pazhani

