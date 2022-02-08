LIO vs NWD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CSA T20 Challenge 2022 match, February 8, 1:30 pm IST

>LIO vs NWD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA T20 Challenge 2022 match between Lions and North West Dragons: In the third match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Lions will have a go at North West Dragons. The battle between the two sides will be hosted at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 1:30 pm IST on February 8, Tuesday.

Lions will start the tournament as defending champions. They were exceptional in the last season as they defeated Dolphins by four wickets in the final to lift the prestigious T20 trophy. The team will hope to replicate the same performance this time too. Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, and Reeza Hendricks are the crucial players for the Lions.

North West Dragons, on the other hand, will be making their debut in the T20 tournament. The team last played in the 4-day Franchise series league where they ended up losing five from their six league games. North West will have to do something extraordinary on Tuesday to make their debut match in the T20 league memorable.

>Ahead of the match between Lions and North West Dragons; here is everything you need to know:

>LIO vs NWD Telecast

LIO vs NWD match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

>LIO vs NWD Live Streaming

The Lions vs North West Dragons game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

>LIO vs NWD Match Details

The Lions vs North West Dragons contest will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 1:30 pm IST on February 8, Tuesday.

>LIO vs NWD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Reeza Hendricks

Vice-Captain- Dwaine Pretorius

>Suggested Playing XI for LIO vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dominic Hendricks

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Heino Kuhn, Wesley Marshall

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Senuran Muthusamy

Bowlers: Malusi Siboto, Ayavuya Myoli, Eldred Hawken

>LIO vs NWD Probable XIs:

>Lions: Mitchell van Buuren, Sisanda Magala, Dominic Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Shane Dadswell, Joshua Richards, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rapulana, Malusi Siboto, Ayavuya Myoli, Tladi Bokako

>North West Dragons: Nicky van der Bergh, Heino Kuhn, Wesley Marshall, Dwaine Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy, Delano Potgieter, Eldred Hawken, Caleb Seleka, Johannes Diseko, Lesego Senokwane, Ndumiso Mvelase

