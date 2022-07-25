LIO VS PAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Pondicherry T20 2022 match 24 between Panthers XI and Lions XI:

On Monday, July 25, Lions XI will clash swords with Panthers XI in the Pondicherry T20 2022 league. The match will be played at the Cricket Association Ground in Puducherry. The match will be underway at 9:30 pm IST.

The Lions XI will face the Panthers XI for the second time this season in the league. The Lions are currently at the fourth position and have managed to win three out of their six matches. In the last encounter, the Lions secured a win in a nail-biting encounter against the Tigers XI. After the forty overs couldn’t separate the two sides, the match went onto super over where the Lions emerged victorious by 8 runs.

Meanwhile, the Panthers XI have been absolutely terrific in the league and are currently the league leaders. They have won five games out of the eight they have played so far. Skipper Raghupathy R and company will be looking to continue their good run of form in the upcoming fixture.

It will be interesting to see if the league leaders secure another win to extend their difference at the top or will the Lions emerge victorious in the 24th match of the tournament.

Ahead of the Pondicherry T20 2022 match 24 between Panthers XI and Lions XI; here is everything you need to know:

LIO VS PAN Telecast

The match between Panthers XI and Lions XI will not be telecast in India.

LIO VS PAN Live Streaming

The match between Panthers XI and Lions XI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LIO VS PAN Match 24 Details

The LIO VS PAN match will be played at the Cricket Association Ground in Puducherry on Monday, July 25, at 9:30 pm IST.

LIO VS PAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Suggested Playing XI for LIO VS PAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Captain: Pravin R

Vice-Captain: Siva Kumar S

Wicketkeepers: Pravin R, Mathavan M

Batsmen: Akash Pugazhendi, Siva Kumar S, Paras Ratnaparkhe

All-rounders: Parameeswaran S, Jullian Jacob

Bowlers: Vijaji Raja, Avinash Badrinath, Kashyap Prudvi, Saie Sharan Y

Lions XI vs Panthers XI Possible Starting XI:

Lions XI Predicted starting line-up: Akash Pugazhendi(c), Parameeswaran S, Jashwanth Shreeram R, Sai Hariram K, Naveen Karthikeyan, Krishna Pandey, Pravin R(wk), Rohan Suresh, Shishir Hr H, Kashyap Prudvi, Avinash Badrinath

Panthers XI Predicted Line-up: Ragupathy R (c), Siva Kumar S, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Sivamurugan M, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Jullian Jacob, Mathavan M(wk), Aravind Kothandapani, Jasvanth S, Saie Sharan Y, Vijaji Raja

