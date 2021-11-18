LIO vs ROC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2021/22 match, November 18, 1:30 PM IST

>LIO vs ROC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2021/22 match between Lions and Rocks: Lions will go up against Rocks in the division one match of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2021/22. The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host the high-octane clash at 1:30 PM IST on November 18, Thursday.

Lions have been terrific in the competition so far. The team has made a strong statement by winning their first two matches by a good margin. Lions kickstarted their campaign with an innings and 72 runs victory over North West. They followed it up with another win over the Warriors by an innings and 20 runs. The two commanding victories have put Lions at the top in Division one standings.

Advertisement

Rocks, on the other hand, will be eying their first win on the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2021/22 on Thursday. The team has two draws under their belt as they were up against Knights and Western Province in their first two games. Rocks are currently fifth in the points table with 25 points to their name.

>Ahead of the match between Lions and Rocks; here is everything you need to know:

>LIO vs ROC Telecast

There will no telecast of Lions vs Rocks match on television.

>LIO vs ROC Live Streaming

The match between Lions and Rocks will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>LIO vs ROC Match Details

The upcoming match of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2021/22 will see Lions playing against Rocks at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg at 1:30 PM IST on November 18, Thursday.

>LIO vs ROC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Duanne Olivier

Vice-Captain- Ferisco Adams

>Suggested Playing XI for LIO vs ROC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hlomla Hanabe

Batters: Isma-eel Gafieldien, Joshua Richards, Mitchell van Buuren

All-rounders: Stiaan van Zyl, Shaun von Berg, Ferisco Adams, Wiann Mulder,

Bowlers: Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Bjorn Fortuin

>LIO vs ROC Probable XIs:

>Lions: Joshua Richards, Kagiso Rapulana, Mitchell van Buuren, Muhammad Mayet, Shane Dadswell, Ruan Haasbroek, Wiann Mulder, Malusi Siboto, Duanne Olivier, Bjorn Fortuin, Tshepo Ntuli

Advertisement

>Rocks: Isma-eel Gafieldien, Ruan Terblanche, Clyde Fortuin, Mickey Copeland, Ferisco Adams, Hlomla Hanabe (wk), Stiaan van Zyl, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Zakhele Qwabe, Ziyaad AbrahamsAlso Read

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here