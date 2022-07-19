LIO vs TIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 2022 match between Lions XI and Tigers XI: Lions XI will square off against Tigers XI in the 12th Pondicherry T20 tournament 2022 match on Tuesday. Tigers XI are in desperate need of a victory in the T20 Championship. The team made a heroic start to the league by defeating Bulls XI by eight wickets.

However, they have gone off-track by recording two consecutive defeats. Tigers lost their second game to Tuskers XI while their most recent defeat came against Panthers XI by five wickets. The bowlers are expected to get more accurate with their line and length. With two points, Tigers XI are fifth in the standings.

Lions XI are third with two victories and one loss. They started off on a dream start by winning the first two games against the Sharks and Bulls. Lions XI will hope to get back on track on Tuesday as they lost their last match to Tuskers XI by two runs.

Ahead of the match between Lions XI and Tigers XI, here is everything you need to know:

LIO vs TIG Telecast

Lions XI vs Tigers XI game will not be telecast in India.

LIO vs TIG Live Streaming

The LIO vs TIG fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LIO vs TIG Match Details

Lions XI and Tigers XI will play against each other at the CAP Siechem Cricket Ground at 7:30 PM IST on July 19, Tuesday.

LIO vs TIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Aravind Kothandapani

Vice-Captain - Akash Pugazhendi

Suggested Playing XI for LIO vs TIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: M Mathavan

Batters: Aravind Kothandapani, Akash Pugazhendi, Jaswanth Shreeram R

All-rounders: Krishna Pandey, Parameeswaran S, Jullian Jacab, Sai Hariram K

Bowlers: Jasvanth S, Vijaji Raja, Shishir HR

LIO vs TIG Probable XIs:

Lions XI: Pravin R(wk), Rohan Suresh, Akash Pugazhendi(c), Parameeswaran S, Jashwanth Shreeram R, Krishna Pandey, Shishir Hr H, Kashyap Prudvi, Avinash Badrinath, Sai Hariram K, Naveen Karthikeyan

Tigers XI: Vijaji Raja, Ragupathy R (c), M Mathavan (wk), Aravind Kothandapani, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Jullian Jacab, Jasvanth S, Siva Kumar S, Saie Sharan Y, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Sivamurugan M

