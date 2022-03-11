LIO vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match between Lions and Warriors: In the second match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One, the Lions will face the Warriors. The game will be hosted at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg at 4:30 pm IST on March 11, Friday.

Lions are heading into the tournament after playing the CSA 4-Day franchise series. The team delivered a fine performance in the competition by winning four out of seven league games. They finished at third place in the Division one standings. Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, and Reeza Hendricks are the players to watch out for from the Lions team.

The Warriors were placed a place above Lions in the points table. They also secured victory in four matches while losing just one match. JJ Smuts and Lesiba Ngoepe are crucial players for the Warriors.

Ahead of the match between Lions and Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

LIO vs WAR Telecast

Lions vs Warriors game will not be telecast in India.

LIO vs WAR Live Streaming

The CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LIO vs WAR Match Details

The match will be hosted at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg at 4:30 pm IST on March 11, Friday.

LIO vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Reeza Hendricks

Vice-captain: Kagiso Rabada

Suggested Playing XI for LIO vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Ruan Haasbroek

Batters: Temba Bavuma, Lesiba Ngoepe, Reeza Hendricks

All-rounders: Wiaan Mulder, JJ Smuts

Bowlers: Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipamla, Kagiso Rabada, Akhona Mnyaka, Mthiwekhaya Nabe

LIO vs WAR Probable XIs

Lions: Rassie van der Dussen, Ruan Haasbroek, Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipamla, Shane Dadswell, Sisanda Magala

Warriors: Matthew Breetzke, Rudi Second, Tristan Stubbs, Diego Rosier, Lesiba Ngoepe, Dane Paterson, Akhona Mnyaka, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Wihan Lubbe, JJ Smuts, Tiaan van Vuuren

