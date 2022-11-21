List of Records Shattered in Tamil Nadu's Triumph Over Arunachal in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Numerous records were shattered during the clash between Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday. Winning the toss at Bengaluru’s MA Chinnaswamy Stadium, Arunachal Pradesh invited Tamil Nadu to bat first. Little did they know, the decision will boomerang so badly. The Tamil Nadu openers, Sai Sudarshan and Narayan Jagadeesan, got their team off to a flying start, smashing shots in all directions. The bowlers seemed to have run out of any ideas to control the onslaught by the opening pair.

Also Read: ‘Shame that CSK Didn’t Trust Enough to Give Him a Run’: Netizens Slam Dhoni-led Franchise for Releasing Jagadeesan

Advertisement

Jagadeesan soon completed his 50 and went on to smash a 100. But this was just the start for Jagadeesan and Tamil Nadu. The team, banking on the batting heroics of their openers put up a mammoth 506 runs on board to shatter the record for the highest total ever in any limited over List A match. Arunachal Pradesh was bowled out for 71 runs, giving Tamil Nadu a 435-run victory.

Here’s a list of all major records broken during the Tamil Nadu vs Arunachal Pradesh Game on Monday

Highest Individual Score in Limited Overs Match

Narayan Jagadeesan finished his innings with a score of 277 off just 141 deliveries. His innings included 25 boundaries and 15 towering sixes. Jagadeesan’s 277 is now the highest score ever in any limited over List A match. The Tamil Nadu opener surpassed the record of 268 runs by Surrey batter Alistair Brown against Glamorgan in 2002.

First Batter to Score Five Consecutive Centuries in List A match

Advertisement

During his 277, Jagadeesan also became the first batter ever to score five consecutive centuries in List A matches. He started off his Vijay Hazare Trophy with an unbeaten 114 against Andhra Pradesh before smashing centuries against Chhattisgarh, Goa, and Haryana. Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara was the first batter to score four consecutive centuries. The southpaw struck the centuries during the 2015 ODI World Cup.

ALSO READ | Fantabulous Feat, Insane Hitting: Pundits, Fans go Gaga as Jagadeesan’s 277 Shatters Numerous Wolrd Records

Advertisement

Highest Opening Stand in List A match

Jagadeesan and Sai Suradashan put up a 416-run opening stand, the highest ever in any List A match. It was also the first-ever 400 run for any wicket.

Most Centuries in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Jagadeesan, with five centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this year, is the first batter to score five centuries in one season of the tournament.

Most Sixes in Vijay Hazare Trophy Innings

Advertisement

Jagadessan struck 15 maximums in his innings, the most ever in any Vijay Trophy Game. The Tamil Nadu opener also smashed 25 boundaries, which is the second most in any List A match.

Biggest Victory Margin

Tamil Nadu registered a 435-run victory over Arunachal Pradesh. It is the biggest margin of victory in any List-A game.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here