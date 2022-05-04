‘Listen to Mahi Bhai Instructions’ – Deepak Chahar’s Advice to Mukesh Chaudhary Mukesh Choudhary was thrown into the deep end when Chennai Super Kings lost out the services of their star bowler Deepak Chahar for IPL 2022 and without many options to go with, CSK had to give the raw pacer a go in the early goings and even though struggled in his initial outings, the Pune-based pacer finally started to get things right, and he credits the Chahar for guiding him through the tough phase.

“Deepak [Chahar] bhai has played and performed for CSK for quite some time now. He is an amazing bowler. I am in touch with him regularly and he guides me a lot. He has told me how to analyse the situation and what to bowl in a particular situation. In the initial matches of the tournament, I did not do well. Deepak Bhai called and gave me tips. He told me what I lack and how can I improve. From there on, I started getting results," Choudhary told Times of India.

Choudhary, who was a net bowler with CSK last IPL, has so far played eight games and has picked 11 wickets at an average of 25.45. His best performance so far has come against Sunrisers Hyderabad in CSK’s last game as he claimed 4/46 in the winning cause. He also put in an eye-catching performance against Mumbai Indian, returning 3/19 including the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brevis. Choudhary said Chahar called him after the game and gave him very precious advice.

“When I claimed 4 wickets against Sunrisers, he [Chahar] called and praised me. He said well done, keep up the good work. He said – ‘keep your eye on the batsman and listen to Mahi bhai’s instructions. He has helped me a lot. Honestly, I was under pressure, but Deepak bhai’s words encouraged me a lot," he added.

Chennai Super Kings are languishing at the bottom half of the table with just three wins to their name and six losses from nine games. Even though they still are in contention to make the playoffs, every game from here on for them is essentially a must-win game. Recently, Ahead of the game against Hyderabad Ravindra Jadeja had stepped down as captain to concentrate on his performance with MS Dhoni once again back leading the side.

