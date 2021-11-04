Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: Zamap Takes Five-for as BAN Shot Out For 73

The Bangla tigers are already out of the tournament and will fight for their pride, looking to end their campaign with at least one win.

Bangladesh are in search of their maiden win in the ongoing tournament. They exhibited some decent performances in their previous games but failed to get across the line. Before leaving the UAE, they would like to some points against their name in the tally. Without Shakib al Hasan, defeating the Men in Yellow could be a herculean task.

Australia, on the other hand, need to win this game with a bigger margin to not only gain two points but to better their run rate and move past second-placed South Africa in the tally. It’s a must-win scenario for the Aussies if they want to remain alive in the race to the semis.

Aaron Finch & Co had a tough time in their last fixture in which they squared off against old rivals England. After being made to bat first, the Australian batting order collapses against a potent English attack, getting bundled out for a paltry 125. No other batsman than Finch could muster runs to help the team post a challenging total. In reply, Eoin Morgan and his men won the game comprehensively by 8 wickets.

Going ahead in the tournament, the Australians need to put their best foot forward to nullify the Bangladesh attack on Thursday. They aren’t in a state to afford a poor show, given the selection scenario of Group 1. Hence, a victory with an improved run rate is a must and they know it as well.

Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Rubel Hossain

