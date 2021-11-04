Home / News / Cricketnext / Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: Zamap Takes Five-for as BAN Shot Out For 73
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: Zamap Takes Five-for as BAN Shot Out For 73

Live Score Updates Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC world cup 2021: Where and how to Watch Live Cricket Streaming, Catch Aus vs Ban live Match on Hotstar Cricket TV, Telecast Star Sports, Follow ball-by-ball scores Highlights from Aus vs Ban Today Match

Updated: November 04, 2021, 16:48 IST
AUS vs BAN, T20 World Cup Live Score: Bangladesh continue to struggle with Adam Zampa taking three wickets while Josh Hazlewood picking two. They were 62/7 in 11 overs.

Mahmudullah-led Bangladesh are set to play their final game in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 against Aaron Finch’s Australia on Thursday in Dubai. Read More

Nov 04, 2021 16:47 IST

Zampa Gets His Fourth

OUT! Mustafizur Rahman takes the aerial route. Gets the connection right but finds the fielder at long-on to hole out on 4 giving Adam Zampa his fourth wicket of the innings. Bangladesh 73/9 in 14.4 overs.

Nov 04, 2021 16:44 IST

Pat Cummins is back. He’s the only bowler used by Australia who hasn’t taken a wicket today. Five runs from his third over. Bangladesh 70/8 in 14 overs.

Nov 04, 2021 16:40 IST

One run, a wicket and four dot balls in the fourth and final over of Mitchell Starc. His figures: 4-0-21-2. Bangladesh 65/8. Taskin Ahmed 2*, Mustafizur Rahman 0*.

Nov 04, 2021 16:37 IST

Mahmudullah Departs

OUT! And there goes Bangladesh’s last hope of a respectable total with skipper Mahmudullah tickling an edge to wicketkeeper Matthew Wade who does well to dive to his left and grab that safely. Mahmudullah scored 16 off 18. Wicket no. 2 for Mitchel Starc. Score 65/8 in 12.2 overs

Nov 04, 2021 16:34 IST

Glenn Maxwell is back. Captain Mahmudullah is batting on 16 and will be praying that someone sticks with him till the 20th over. He has been joined by Taskin Ahmed. Two runs in the over. Score 64/7 in 12 overs.

Nov 04, 2021 16:32 IST

OUT! Another one bites the dust. And Adam Zampa is on a hat-trick now. Mahedi Hasan wanted to pull this away from Zampa but missed the shot with the ball hitting his back pad. The umpire gave it out but Hasan reviewed. No edge and that would have clipped the leg stump. He walks back for a golden duck. Score 62/7 in 11 overs.

Nov 04, 2021 16:29 IST

Adam Zampa strikes after drinks break to get his second wicket in Shamim Hossain. The partnership between Hossain and Mahmudullah has been broken. A googly and Hossain wanted to cut this away but instead got an outside edge with wicketkeeper Matthew Wade taking a sharp catch. He scored 19 off 18. Score 62/6 in 105. overs

Nov 04, 2021 16:24 IST

Bangladesh 58/5 at the halfway stage

So the first half of the Bangladesh innings has been a forgettable affair for them with Australia reducing them to 58/5. At the moment, a little partnership is developing between captain Mahmudullah and Shamim Hossain. The pair has added 25 runs so far between them for the sixth wicket and will be key to Bangladesh’s hopes for a respectable total. Four runs from the second over of Pat Cummins, Time for drinks break.

Nov 04, 2021 16:19 IST

Shamim Hossain isn’t worried about the scorecard right now. He’s going to play his shots. This time, he smacks Adam Zampa over deep midwicket  boundary for a six. Seven runs from the over including an appeal for lbw off the final delivery. Bangladesh 54/5 in 9 overs.

Nov 04, 2021 16:16 IST

Mitchell Starc starts his third over with consecutive wides down the leg-side. His second delivery is full and Shamim Hossain goes down on one knee and sends it over mid-on for a four. Nine runs from the over. Bangladesh 47/5 in 8 overs.

Nov 04, 2021 16:09 IST

End of Adam Zampa’s successful first over. A wicket and five runs in it. Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah has been joined by Shamim Hossain. Australia are in complete control of this game right now. Score 38/5 in 7 overs.

Nov 04, 2021 16:05 IST

OUT! Adam Zampa strikes with his first delivery of the match. Bangladesh in a deep hole now having lost half their side in 6.1 overs. A googly first up from Zampa and Afif Hossain goes for a drive but ends up getting an outside edge with the ball flying nicely to Aaron Finch in the slip. He goes back without disturbing the scoreboard. Score 33/5 in 6.1 overs.

Nov 04, 2021 16:04 IST

Bangladesh 33/4 in Powerplay

Josh Hazlewood finishes his second over taking a wicket and conceding five runs including a boundary. So a successful powerplay for Australia ends in which they reduced Bangladesh to 33/4. Hazlewood has two wickets while Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell have struck once each.

Nov 04, 2021 16:02 IST

Hazlewood Gets His Second Wicket

OUT! A poor shot from Mohammad Naim. Having driven Josh Hazlewood earlier in the over for a gorgeous four, he goes for a pull with the length not right enough for the shot and ends up being caught by Pat Cummins at short midwicket. The ball was climbing onto him and made contact with the upper half of the bat. He scored 17 off 16. Bangladesh 32/4 in 5.3 overs.

Nov 04, 2021 15:58 IST

Mitchell Starc returns. And another good over for Bangladesh. This time it’s their captain Mahmudullah who hits back-to-back fours off the pacer  - the first a one-legged pull to mid-wicket and the second via an edge past the slip. Nine runs from the over. Banglafesh 28/3 in 5 overs.

Nov 04, 2021 15:54 IST

We are into the fourth over of the Bangladesh innings and Australia have introduced a  fourth different bowler int other attack already. Right-arm pacer Pat Cummins to bowl his first over now. Mohammad Naim slices the first delivery through point for a four and then picks the gap between point and cover region for a second boundary off Cummins. Nine runs from the over. Score 19/3 in 4 overs.

Nov 04, 2021 15:50 IST

Bangladesh in Trouble

Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell have picked a wicket each in the first three overs of Bangladesh innings. Two of those - Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar- chopped on to be bowled while Mushfiqure Rahim was adjudged lbw.

Nov 04, 2021 15:48 IST

And so does Maxwell

OUT! Well, the decision to bring spin in Glenn Maxwell seemed strange but he has justified the move by getting rid of Mushfiqur Rahim in his very first over. Rahim shuffled and the ball crashed onto the pads. The Aussies appealed and the umpire agreed. The batter doesn’t review. He scored 1. Bangladesh in trouble now. Score 10/3 in 2.5 overs.

Nov 04, 2021 15:43 IST

Hazlewood Strikes as Well

OUT! Just like Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood has also struck in his very first over of the match. And the mode of dismissal is also the same - like Liton Das, Soumy Sarkar also ends up dragging one back onto the stumps while attempting to guide the sixth delivery to third man. He scored 5. Score 6/2 in 2 overs.

Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

Nov 04, 2021 01:06 IST

Nov 04, 2021 01:05 IST

Nov 04, 2021 01:05 IST

Nov 04, 2021 01:05 IST

Nov 04, 2021 01:05 IST

Nov 04, 2021 01:05 IST

Nov 04, 2021 01:05 IST

Nov 04, 2021 01:05 IST

Nov 04, 2021 01:05 IST

Nov 04, 2021 01:05 IST

Nov 04, 2021 01:05 IST

Nov 04, 2021 01:05 IST

Nov 04, 2021 01:05 IST

Nov 04, 2021 01:05 IST

Nov 04, 2021 01:05 IST

Nov 04, 2021 01:05 IST

Nov 04, 2021 01:05 IST

Nov 04, 2021 01:05 IST

Nov 04, 2021 15:50 IST

The Bangla tigers are already out of the tournament and will fight for their pride, looking to end their campaign with at least one win.

Bangladesh are in search of their maiden win in the ongoing tournament. They exhibited some decent performances in their previous games but failed to get across the line. Before leaving the UAE, they would like to some points against their name in the tally. Without Shakib al Hasan, defeating the Men in Yellow could be a herculean task.

Australia, on the other hand, need to win this game with a bigger margin to not only gain two points but to better their run rate and move past second-placed South Africa in the tally. It’s a must-win scenario for the Aussies if they want to remain alive in the race to the semis.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule Photos Points Table

Aaron Finch & Co had a tough time in their last fixture in which they squared off against old rivals England. After being made to bat first, the Australian batting order collapses against a potent English attack, getting bundled out for a paltry 125. No other batsman than Finch could muster runs to help the team post a challenging total. In reply, Eoin Morgan and his men won the game comprehensively by 8 wickets.

Going ahead in the tournament, the Australians need to put their best foot forward to nullify the Bangladesh attack on Thursday. They aren’t in a state to afford a poor show, given the selection scenario of Group 1. Hence, a victory with an improved run rate is a must and they know it as well.

Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Rubel Hossain

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here