LIVE: Australia vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui - Latest Updates and Scorecard

Australia vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 in Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui Live: Australia women will look to continue their winning spree when they take on Bismah Maroof’s wounded Pakistan at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match no. 6 in Mount Maunganui. Both teams are set to square off against each other for the first time in an ODI since October 2018.

Australia are the hot favourites in the mega event, having won the tournament a record six times. The 2013 winners got their campaign in neighbouring New Zealand off to the perfect start with a 12-run win over defending champions England.

The batters fired them to 310 for three in Hamilton but will now face a different test at Bay Oval in Tauranga against a Pakistan side whose slow bowlers impressed at the same venue despite yesterday’s 107-run defeat to India.

Pakistan, a team yet to qualify for the knockout stage of 50 overs WC, suffered a humiliating 107 runs loss to Mithali Raj-led India in their previous game on Sunday.

Ahead of the match between Australia Women and Pakistan Women; here is everything you need to know:

AUS-W vs PAK-W Telecast: Australia Women vs Pakistan Women game will be televised at Star Sports Network in India.

AUS-W vs PAK-W Live Streaming: The ICC Women’s World Cup match between Australia Women and Pakistan Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

AUS-W vs PAK-W Match Details: The match will be hosted at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui at 6:30 am IST on March 8, Tuesday.

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Garden, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Pakistan squad:Bismah Maroof (captain), Nida Dar (vice-captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz.

