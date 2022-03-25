LIVE: Bangladesh vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Basin Reserve, Wellington: Latest Updates, Scorecard, Commentary

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Bangladesh and Australia are locking horns at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match no. 25 at Basin Reserve, Wellington on Friday. Australia won the toss and opted to field first.

Australia have made one change to their playing XI, Darcie Brown replaces Ellyse Perry, while Bangladesh are playing the same team.

“We are going to have a bowl. Different conditions here, hopefully we can adapt quickly. Darcie Brown comes in for Perry. We want to put a complete performance together. We’ve done well in parts," said captain Meg Lanning at the toss.

“We want to bounce back as a batting unit. Our bowlers have done well in the last couple of matches. We are ready. We are playing the same XI," said Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh Women: Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam

Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy(w), Meg Lanning(c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

The encounter is more or less a dead rubber as the Aussies have already qualified for the semis and lead the table with 12 points. The Meg Lanning-led side hasn’t lost a single game in the tournament and given their current form; they are expected to register their 7th consecutive win in the tournament.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have showcased impactful performances in the world cup but failed to get desired results. Prior to this encounter, they have won just one out of five games and are reeling at the bottom half of the points table with points. They are a position ahead of Pakistan with a positive net run-rate.

Captain Nigar Sultana on Thursday acknowledged that her side have to fix their batting concerns ahead of their final league match against Australia in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. In their first-ever ODI World Cup appearance, Bangladesh looked strong with the ball but it has been the batting which has been their Achilles heel.

“Our bowling unit is doing very well, so what we will do and what we need to work the most on is to fix our batting unit, it has become very important. It turns out that our bowlers tried to restrict the opponents to a decent score in all the last matches we played but somehow, we couldn’t support them with our batting unit because the top order collapsed," said Sultana in the pre-match virtual press conference.

Sultana disclosed that discussions around improved batting show have been happening amongst the players.

“So, those scores were not achievable, or at least we could have gone even closer to those matches. Now we have discussed among ourselves how we can play or plan so that our batting unit can come back on track.

“Now every one of us expects the batting to bounce back. Of course, Australia are the strongest team and so far they are in a very good position in the tournament. But still, I think that if we can do well in both units - we can fight them very well," she added.

