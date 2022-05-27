LIVE: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Latest Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 5 – SL vs BAN Fastest Updates From Mirpur: Excellent centuries by Angelo Mathews (145 not out) and Dinesh Chandimal (124) put Sri Lanka in a commanding position against Bangladesh on the fourth day of the second Test, here on Thursday.

The twin tons from the two experienced batters gave Sri Lanka a massive lead of 141. The bowlers then did significant damage in the final hour of play as Bangladesh limped in at 34/4 at stumps, trailing by 107 runs.

Resuming the Day 4 at 282/5, still 83 behind Bangladesh, Mathews and Chandimal started positively, smashing two boundaries and a six in the opening five overs.Their approach became a lot more cautious thereafter, but despite that, they ensured the runs didn’t dry up, constantly rotating the strike and putting away the occasional boundary.

Chandimal brought up his fifty at the stroke of lunch, and the two batters went unscathed into the break having added 87 runs to the overnight score, giving Sri Lanka a slender lead of four runs.

They carried on after the break. Mathews was extremely watchful in his 90s, taking 27 balls to go from 93 to his second century of the series. He was saved by the DRS twice on either side of his century — he was given caught behind on 94 but replays showed that there was no edge. The umpire raised his finger again when Mathews was on 105 and he looked trapped plumb in front, but snicko came to his rescue, showing a clear spike as the ball passed the bat, an ICC report said.

At the other end, Chandimal, who took 118 balls to get to his half-century, was a lot more aggressive after the milestone. His next 50 runs came in just 63 balls as he brought up his 12th Test ton.

