The turn that was on offer proved more favourable to the visitors with their captain Mitchell Santner leading the way.

For India, the lone bright spot was the brilliance of Washington Sundar who took wickets, scored runs and also claimed a stunning catch off his own bowling to keep his team in the contest. However, it was all too much for the allrounder to do by himself, a fact India captain Hardik Pandya pointed out later on when he surmised the defeat: It was Washington vs New Zealand.

After Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway smashed half-centuries in powering New Zealand to 176/6 in 20 overs, including a 27-run final over, India lost their top three in powerplay as Santner, Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi made the most out of turn and controlled their line and length well to guide visitors to their first win of the tour.

For India, there was a 68-run stand off 51 balls for the fourth wicket between Suryakumar Yadav and captain Hardik Pandya, followed by Washington Sundar notching up his maiden T20I fifty, keeping the hosts’ in the hunt. But losing wickets at regular intervals meant India ended up at 155/9 in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, we’ve learnt that the player auction for the inaugural season of Women’s Premier League could be held in the second week of February with Delhi the likely venue.

Fast bowlers Sisanda Magala, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada starred in South Africa’s dramatic 27-run win in the 1st ODI against world champion England at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday. England seemed headed for a comfortable win as Jason Roy and Dawid Malan put on 146 for the first wicket inside the first 20 overs of England’s reply to South Africa’s 298 for seven.

