It was a comprehensive win for the Rohit Sharma-led side as they first limited Australia to 177 in their first innings before responding with 400 in their first dig. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin were the standout performers with Axar Patel also putting up an impressive show.

Both the teams have now a couple of extra days to relax and recover before charting out their new course of action. India will be the more relaxed of the two though while Australia have several questions to find answer to if they want to make a comeback in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

However, there’s no dearth of cricket even if the series opener of the BGT may have ended early. India women cricket team is set to begin their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 campaign today and will face Pakistan in a blockbuster clash. We will be bringing to you all the latest updates from the match.

India though are expected to be without their star opener Smriti Mandhana for this contest as she’s recovering from an injury. However, captain Harmanpreet Kaur is back to full fitness and will be available.

Coming back to the BGT, the third Test between the two teams was earlier slated to be played in Dharamsala but it’s highly unlikely that the venue will play host now. BCCI seems to have deemed the venue not ready to host an international match yet after it underwent renovation recently. A new venue will be named soon.

