Live Cricket News: India Start World Cup Campaign Against Pakistan, Dharamsala to Not Host IND-AUS 3rd Test

Live Cricket Updates, Sunday: Stick with us to stay up to date with the latest developments from the world of cricket today including but not limited to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, WPL 2023 auction and more

By: Cricketnext Staff

Last Updated: February 12, 2023, 11:00 IST

New Delhi, India

The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India has ended inside three days after a complete domination from the hosts in Nagpur. India were class apart with the ball and the bat as they stormed to an innings win to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series on Saturday afternoon. Read More

Feb 12, 2023 11:00 IST

BCCI Set to Announce New Venue For Dharamsala Test

The BCCI have arrived at a decision regarding whether Dharamsala will host the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy or not. The Dharamsala stadium underwent renovation recently and is reportedly not ready to host international matches yet. Read More Here.

Feb 12, 2023 10:43 IST

Ashwin Responds to Pitch Controversy

“Pitch talk is the real favourite topic on social media, especially for touring teams. When you were batting or they were batting, not one ball nicked off and went to silly points," Ravichandran Ashwin said during a chat with his captain Rohit Sharma. Read More Here.

Feb 12, 2023 10:41 IST

Australia Make Change to Their Squad

So Australia have made one change to their squad with legspinner Mitchell Swepson flying home for the birth of his child. Read More Here

Feb 12, 2023 10:23 IST

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the day's event from the world of cricket

It was a comprehensive win for the Rohit Sharma-led side as they first limited Australia to 177 in their first innings before responding with 400 in their first dig. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin were the standout performers with Axar Patel also putting up an impressive show.

Both the teams have now a couple of extra days to relax and recover before charting out their new course of action. India will be the more relaxed of the two though while Australia have several questions to find answer to if they want to make a comeback in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

However, there’s no dearth of cricket even if the series opener of the BGT may have ended early. India women cricket team is set to begin their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 campaign today and will face Pakistan in a blockbuster clash. We will be bringing to you all the latest updates from the match.

India though are expected to be without their star opener Smriti Mandhana for this contest as she’s recovering from an injury. However, captain Harmanpreet Kaur is back to full fitness and will be available.

Coming back to the BGT, the third Test between the two teams was earlier slated to be played in Dharamsala but it’s highly unlikely that the venue will play host now. BCCI seems to have deemed the venue not ready to host an international match yet after it underwent renovation recently. A new venue will be named soon.

