The hosts haven’t lost a Test at the venue — previously called Feroz Shah Kotla — since 1987.

Meanwhile, it’s also a big day for star Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara who becomes the 13th Indian player to represent India in Test Cricket. the BCCI felicitated Cheteshwar Pujara in a ceremony that took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium before the commencement of the second Test. Batting legend and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar presented the cap to Pujara, who was accompanied by his father, wife and daughter.

The second day of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Final between Bengal and Saurashtra will also get underway at the Eden Gardens Kolkata. On Thursday, Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya rattled the home team’s top-order to bundle them out for a paltry 174 on the opening day of the summit clash. It would have been more embarrassing for Bengal but spin all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed (69) and wicketkeeper Abhishek Porel (50) saved the hosts from the blushes with gritty half-centuries.

At close on day one, Saurashtra were 81 for 2, trailing Bengal by 93 runs.

Apart form these proceedings, Cricketnext will keep on bringing the latest updates from the world of gentlemen’s game till the end of the day.

Get the latest Cricket News here