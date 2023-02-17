Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 12:02 IST
Cricket News Live: Friday is a big day for the Indian cricket team as they face a wounded Australia in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in Delhi. The Indians defeated the Aussies by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur, taking a 1-0 lead in the 4-match series. A win in Delhi will take them closer to the WTC final but at the same time, the Aussie will look to bounce back after the Nagpur drubbing. Read More
Saurashtra have reached 148/4 at lunch on Day 2 but trail by Bengal by 26 runs in the Ranji Trophy final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Former India cricketer Chetan Sharma has stepped down from his post as chairman of the BCCI’s selection committee.
“Yes, Chetan has submitted his resignation and the same has been accepted by the board," a source close to developments told News18 CricketNext.
Australia have reached 94/3 at Lunch on Day of the second Test.
Shami removed Warner in his second spell after some brilliant bowling from Siraj. Ashwin picked up the important wickets of Smith and Labuschagne.
Meanwhile, it’s also a big day for star Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara who becomes the 13th Indian player to represent India in Test Cricket. the BCCI felicitated Cheteshwar Pujara in a ceremony that took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium before the commencement of the second Test. Batting legend and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar presented the cap to Pujara, who was accompanied by his father, wife and daughter.
The second day of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Final between Bengal and Saurashtra will also get underway at the Eden Gardens Kolkata. On Thursday, Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya rattled the home team’s top-order to bundle them out for a paltry 174 on the opening day of the summit clash. It would have been more embarrassing for Bengal but spin all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed (69) and wicketkeeper Abhishek Porel (50) saved the hosts from the blushes with gritty half-centuries.
At close on day one, Saurashtra were 81 for 2, trailing Bengal by 93 runs.
Apart form these proceedings, Cricketnext will keep on bringing the latest updates from the world of gentlemen’s game till the end of the day.
