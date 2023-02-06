But a couple of days before that, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will get underway in South Africa. So an action-packed week is ahead of us. And we will be bringing out the latest updates of the all the cricketing action from across the globe. Keep a tab on this page to stay updated.

Meanwhile, the India-Australia Test series will also be the comeback of allrounder Ravindra Jadeja who has been recovering from a knee injury for the past four-five months. He recently made his competitive return via Ranji Trophy where he put up an impressive show for his domestic team Saurashtra and will be eager to continue to good work in the Test whites as well.

The first Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies continues to be hit by rain as for the second day in a row. Both Windies openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul have struck centuries having taken the total to 221/0. However, across the two days of the contest, just 89 overs of play has been possible so far at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo.

From the world of franchise cricket, Faf du Plessis is in blazing form in the inaugural SA20 as his scintillating innings of 92 has propelled Joburg Super Kings into the semifinals. In UAE’s ILT20, Dubai Capitals produced a superb display as they defeated MI Emirates by seven wickets thanks half-centuries from Dasun Shanaka and Sikandar Raza.

