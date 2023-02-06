Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 09:13 IST
New Delhi, India
It's the Border-Gavaskar Trophy week folks. Four days from now, the Indian and Australian men's cricket teams will be donning their white flannels, all geared up to start writing the latest chapter of their fierce rivalry in Nagpur. And not just that, we are also inching closer to the inaugural WPL auction as well which is expected to be held on February 13 in Mumbai.
"Rehab, training and stuff, are things that you have to do regularly and you do start wondering if you will ever be fully fit. I was watching the World Cup on television and was thinking, 'Arey yaar, I wish I was there'," says Ravindra Jadeja as he awaits his international comeback.
When I said that I wanted to bat, the physio told me 10 times that my career might be at risk if I am hit on the hand again while batting.
Meanwhile, the India-Australia Test series will also be the comeback of allrounder Ravindra Jadeja who has been recovering from a knee injury for the past four-five months. He recently made his competitive return via Ranji Trophy where he put up an impressive show for his domestic team Saurashtra and will be eager to continue to good work in the Test whites as well.
The first Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies continues to be hit by rain as for the second day in a row. Both Windies openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul have struck centuries having taken the total to 221/0. However, across the two days of the contest, just 89 overs of play has been possible so far at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo.
From the world of franchise cricket, Faf du Plessis is in blazing form in the inaugural SA20 as his scintillating innings of 92 has propelled Joburg Super Kings into the semifinals. In UAE’s ILT20, Dubai Capitals produced a superb display as they defeated MI Emirates by seven wickets thanks half-centuries from Dasun Shanaka and Sikandar Raza.
