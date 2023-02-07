Whatever the challenge the pitches of the series throw up, it will be equally if not more daunting to India and Australia.

Meanwhile, the day started with Australia’s limited-overs star Aaron Finch announcing he’s retiring from international cricket. Finch captained the Aussies to their maiden T20 World Cup triumph in 2021. He though will continue playing domestic T20 cricket.

In Zimbabwe, a certain Chanderpaul has started making some noise. Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of legendary West Indies cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul, has scored a maiden Test ton and converted it into a double-century in the first Test against Zimbabwe. Tagenarine scored 207 before being dismissed.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has confirmed the dates for the inaugural Women’s Premier League – March 4-26. All the matches are to be played in Mumbai.

Should there be a rank turner, what should be India’s spin combination then?

Given Ravichandran Ashwin is a sure starter and will have the fit-again Ravindra Jadeja for company then should India go with another specialist spinner? Who makes the cut – Axar Patel who can bat a bit or Kuldeep Yadav?

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri though backs “Kuldeep playing, straightaway.”

Why?

He explains, “You have got Ravindra Jadeja, Axar and him are pretty similar while Kuldeep is different. Also, if you lose the toss and want the ball to spin then. if there is anyone who can spin the ball on day one it will be Kuldeep.”

Another interesting selection call facing the Indian team management will be who gets to be the wicketkeeper? Will the more experienced KS Bharat get the nod? Or will they punt on the young Ishan Kishan?

