Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi wins the toss and opts to bat first against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams decide to start with the same XIs from their last matches. The two in-form Asian neighbours will square up against each other in the crucial Super 12 match in the quest to move forward in the semifinals race. Pakistan have been the unstoppable force in the tournament so far with dominating wins over India and New Zealand. Suddenly, they are touted as the favourites to win the trophy. On the other side, Afghanistan also started their campaign with a mammoth win over Scotland.

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where the Pakistan team have stamped their domination so far by beating India there by 10 wickets. Both teams have a rich experience of playing in the UAE condition and it is going to be a battle between Pakistan pacers and Afghanistan spinners.

Pakistan interim coach Saqlain Mushtaq insisted that the Pakistan team knows the conditions of all three UAE venues very well and are very clear about executing plans for the same. “Obviously Sharjah pitch, it’s slow and low. It’s not easy to actually score big runs. But I think it’s slightly better. But you need to execute your plan in a different way. You have to be technically quite strong, and you should know that what is your scoring areas and how to go about it on the day, how you’re feeling it.”

The last time these two teams met in an ICC event, it was in the 2019 Cricket World Cup, where Pakistan won by three wickets at Headingley. The match was also marred by scuffles from fans of both nations. Khan requested fans from both countries to stay calm and enjoy Friday’s match.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

