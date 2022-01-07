>Australia vs England 4th Test Day 3 Live Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ashes 4th Test Day 3 from Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The rain forced a delay in the start of the Day 3 game at SCG while Mitchell Starc didn’t waste much time after that to provide Australia with an early breakthrough. The premier pacer castled Haseeb Hameed to put pressure on England straightaway. Zack Crawley and Dawid Malan have a big responsibility ahead of them to stabilize English innings.

Earlier on Day 2, Usman Khawaja’s comeback century lifted Australia to an imposing 416-8 declared before England’s openers survived a nervous five overs to be 13 without loss at the end of the second day of the fourth Ashes Test.

Advertisement

Playing his first Test since 2019 and only in the team because of Travis Head’s positive Test for COVID-19, Khawaja made the most of the opportunity on Thursday. He first shared a century partnership with Steve Smith, who made 67, and anchored Australia’s innings with his 137 from 260 balls as England’s bowlers fought back with the second new ball.

“I’ve put a lot of hard work in," Khawaja said. “A lot of time behind the scenes that people don’t see. You never take anything for granted.

“I was never sure I was going to represent Australia again, never mind scoring a hundred. I’m very grateful for another opportunity."

Stuart Broad took 5-101, including the wickets of Steve Smith and Khawaja. It was the 19th five-wicket haul of his career and went a long way to vindicating his return to the team after being omitted from the third Test at Melbourne that saw Australia humiliate England and retain the Ashes.

“I was disappointed to miss out at Brisbane and Melbourne on pitches that any wobble-seam bowler would have been pretty excited about," Broad said. “But when you do miss out, your mentality has to be about getting yourself ready for the next opportunity and I really feel like I did that."

Advertisement

At stumps, Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley were both on 2 not out, with the latter surviving being caught off a no-ball from Mitchell Starc as the tourists ended the day 403 runs behind Australia on the first innings.

Earlier, Khawaja completed his ninth Test century from 201 balls with 11 boundaries in the final over before tea in front of his former home state crowd. He celebrated by holding both arms aloft, raising and pointing his bat toward his team and family members in the historic Members Stand at the Sydney Cricket Ground before embracing his skipper mid-pitch.

Advertisement

Khawaja, who also passed 3,000 Test runs in this innings, was eventually bowled by Broad after close to seven hours at the crease, and left to a standing ovation from the near 25,000 crowd at the venue where he made his debut 11 years ago.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here